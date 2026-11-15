Washington State's historic rushing performance came with one hilarious admission

Kirby Vorhees, the elder statesman in Washington State University’s running-back room, was asked to describe the view much of the night during the Cougars’ record-setting rushing performance against Colorado State.

“The grass was green,” Vorhees said, “and the holes were big.”

And the numbers were historic.

Led by Vorhees’ career-high 197 yards and four touchdowns, including his lumbering program-record 98-yarder in the first quarter, the Cougars amassed a whopping 535 rushing yards against the worst run defense in college football.

Oh yeah, WSU won the football game, too - 73-7 - at Gesa Field on Saturday night in Pullman.

“That was fun tonight,” Cougars linebacker Keith Brown said. “That felt like Cougar football.

“It felt good to play a complete game.”

Nov 14, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars defense celebrates after a play against the Colorado State Rams during the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And while the defense certainly had a big hand in what transpired Saturday night, it was overshadowed by the Cougars’ display in the run game - one that had been struggling mightily much of the season.

Over the past three games against Oregon State, Boise State and San Diego State, WSU running backs had totaled 80 yards.

Vorhees covered that in one run - his 98-yard touchdown jaunt with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter.

After the WSU defense that just stopped Colorado State on fourth-and-goal at the 2-yard line, the offense jogged onto the field, well aware of where it was on the field.

“When you are backed up, everything is a little more nerve-racking and the intensity goes up a little because you want to stay away from the (two-point defensive) safety,” Vorhees said.

Taking the field, Vorhees was advised by WSU running backs coach Justin Green to “play it safe, and show your tempo down as everything is going to cross your face.”

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a night to remember for Kirby Vorhees 👀 pic.twitter.com/VG2J3ALY0C — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 15, 2026

In a few seconds after the snap, Vorhees’ eyes widened.

“When everything crossed my face as the safety took a bad angle, I was like, ‘(Kirby), let’s go!’” Vorhees said.

As soon as tight end Trey Leckner got a body on the linebacker as a pull blocker, suddenly it was Vorhees against veteran Rams safety veteran Tre’Shawn Moore in a one-on-one matchup.

And the Florida native slid to his right to avoid Moore’s potential tackle to find a clear coast - and he was off to the races down the right sideline.

“I felt so slow out there,” Vorhees said. “When I got to the 50-yard line, I was hoping the (middle linebacker) wouldn’t catch me. Thankfully, he didn’t.”

First-year WSU coach Kirby Moore noticed the same thing and thought Vorhees was going to run out of steam. He even looked at his call sheet, fully expecting to have to send in another play.

“But (Vorhees) opened up again,” Moore said.

Nov 14, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Kirby Moore looks on during a game against the Colorado State Rams at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was the signature moment of what was the program’s most dominant night of running the football in school history. The last time the Cougars cracked the 500-yard rushing mark was in 1984 against Oregon.

For the second time this season, WSU had a pair of 100-yard rushers - Kirby Voorhees (197 yards) and Maxwell Woods (108 yards, TD) - in the same game. Both times, it led to a win, with the previous time against Duquesne in December.

Is the feat marred at all by the fact that the Rams are just that bad on defense? They have now given up 2,976 rushing yards in 10 games, easily the worst mark in the country.

The Cougars don’t think so. For a night, they were set on celebrating this outing for what it was - prevailing.

“It is good to see that light come through,” Vorhees said.