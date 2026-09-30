Washington State’s Jackquintin Bal is making a name for himself in Pullman

For three seasons on the Arizona State University football team, he was simply known as Jack Bal - and he was fine with that.

At the time, ASU was going to be his permanent home for college football. He worked hard to earn a scholarship as a walk-on from Centennial High School. It just seemed cool to keep it casual.

But after seeing action in just four games last season, Bal figured he could play more elsewhere. He entered the transfer portal - and days later, he became one of the first new faces recently hired by coach Kirby Moore and brought to Washington State University.

New start, maybe a time for another change - especially seeing all the other “Jacks” on the roster (five players, one coach).

“We’ve got a lot of ‘Jacks’ on the team,” Bal said. “A while ago, I wanted to go by Jackquintin … I wanted to have a little uniqueness.”

Say hello to Jackquintin Bal, one of the new playmaking safeties at WSU.

Sep 26, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars safety Jackquintin Bal (25) celebrates after a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because last Saturday against Arizona, he made sure to greet fans first with one of the biggest defensive sequences of the season.

In the first quarter, the 6-foot-2, 191-pound Bal came speeding from the back end of the Cougars’ defense to step in front of Arizona wide receiver Tre Spivey Jr. to intercept Noah Fifita’s pass and return it 25 yards for a touchdown.

Becoming a starter with Jalil Tucker out, Bal recorded his first interception in college to go along with a career-best nine tackles. After the game, Moore praised the redshirt junior’s preparation and awareness leading to the turnover.

What made the moment sweeter is that a former Sun Devils defender victimized a Wildcats star in Fifita.

“It felt like a dream, something I imagined,” Bal said. “I just imagined it in a different uniform.”

A fresh start after three seasons at Arizona State

After three seasons, Bal admitted it was “definitely emotional” leaving ASU, especially after planning on spending his entire career in Tempe, Arizona.

“Moving forward, I just had to think about other things,” Bal said.

Once he stepped into Pullman, he immediately felt at ease. It was smaller and more laid-back. And it gave him an opportunity to return to a couple of outdoor activities he did in his younger years.

“Getting out and fishing (on the Snake River) or other stuff - I couldn’t really do that in a city like Tempe,” Bal said. “I am more of an at-home guy, or in-the-building or (football) facility guy.”

Finding a fit in Washington State’s defense

With the instinctive skills of a free safety, Bal has been a natural fit in Trent Bray’s attacking defense at WSU.

“I loved it immediately,” Bal said. “As soon as I took my visit, one thing that stuck with me was how fast guys can play, whether it is taking your shot, or fitting the run super fast or getting the checkout (of a look) very fast - we’re not doing too much thinking.”

It’s safe to say Jackquintin Bal - not Jack Bal - is making a favorable first impression in Pullman with fans and his teammates so far.

“I put a lot of trust in other guys,” Bal said, “and they put a lot of trust in me.”