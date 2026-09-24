Washington State's Jaylen Thomas is making a habit of the unexpected

When cameras are around, Kirby Moore is pretty stone-faced as he delivers answers to questions.

But if you want to get the first-year Washington State University football coach to crack a smile, pump his fist or say a few more descriptive words off normal, just mention redshirt sophomore Jaylen Thomas’ name.

“Jaylen is a stud,” Moore said on his weekly radio show this week.

That’s all that really needs to be said so far about Thomas through three games of the 2026 season.

The transfer from San Jose State has certainly provided two of the biggest highlights so far - a 50-yard interception return for his first career touchdown to close out the first half against Kansas State two weeks ago, followed by his 47-yard punt return for a touchdown Saturday against Duquesne.

Some college defenders go their entire careers without scoring a touchdown. And the 6-foot, 190-pounder has done that in back-to-back games.

“I am still processing it all happening,” Thomas said.

The preparation behind Thomas' breakout

Moore is excited for his young playmaking safety, but he’s not surprised by the results. Almost weekly, when asked about the next round of Thomas’ wizardry, the coach mentions his walk by safeties coach Greg Burns’ office at WSU football headquarters as he is leaving for home - and noticing the light still on.

And Thomas in there studying film.

“I’d say it is just about respecting your opponent,” Thomas said. “We all signed up for a game that we practice longer than we actually play, so the biggest part about preparation is taking it seriously.”

During the season, if Thomas stops by Burns’ office at night after practice, he is usually gone by 9 p.m.

But during fall camp?

“That is when it got pretty hectic,” Thomas said. “We would get home late - definitely after 9 p.m.”

Thomas is the blossoming star that is easy to root for. As studious as he is, he processes things quickly - and communicates his thoughts concisely.

His relationship with Burns, a former defensive back at WSU in the early 1990s under former coach Mike Price, has been the catalyst for making quick strides in the game.

Last season, Burns - then the cornerbacks’ coach at San Jose State after years spent as an assistant in the Pac-12 and in the NFL - was the one who saw the high-end potential in Thomas as a redshirt freshman and gave him his chance in the starting lineup.

Thomas had six pass breakups and a pair of fumble recoveries as the full-time starter.

“The biggest thing, we are pretty similar in the way we think about things in such little detail, and the way things have to be a certain way … and so precise, so we find familiarity in each other,” Thomas said. “That starts the connection. And then the way he coaches football clicks in my brain.”

Why Thomas followed Greg Burns to Washington State

After Burns got hired to join Moore’s staff for a second stint at his alma mater in early January, Thomas announced he was transferring to Pullman.

“I completely trust him,” Thomas said, “because he completely trusts me.”

The decision wasn’t easy - Thomas’ parents and two older sisters, Korie and Aubrie, were all student-athletes who graduated from San Jose State.

“As soon as I presented (the idea of transferring to WSU) to my parents, their eyes widened, but at the same time, they were more supportive than anything,” Thomas said. “Obviously they are going to be a little sad that their kid is not going to graduate from their Alma mater, but … since it was for a better opportunity, it’s been all positive.”

This week, in between the growing amount of interview requests and marketing opportunities, Thomas is preparing for one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Arizona’s Noah Fifita, who comes to town Saturday.

“I definitely have to give him my respect,” Thomas said. “I cannot say a specific number (of hours studying Fifita on film), but I have given him a respectful amount of film time.”

Burning the night oil away.