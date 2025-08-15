Washington State Lands Two Names On Polynesian Player of the Year Watch List
This week, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame in Honolulu, Hawaii announced the watch list for the 2025 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year. That list included two members of the 2025 Washington State football team: Wide receiver Jeremiah Noga and offensive lineman AJ Vaipulu.
Presented annually, the award honors the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry who exemplifies exceptional ability and integrity both on and off the field. This year’s list features 81 players from 40 different NCAA Division I programs.
Noga is a fifth-year, redshirt-senior originally from Grants Pass, Oregon. He played four seasons at Oregon State prior to joining WSU this offseason. In Corvallis, Noga appeared 32 games and caught 33 passes including one touchdown. The 6-foot-2 Hidden Valley High School product averaged 11.6 yards per catch for the Beavs in 2024.
Vaipulu, a senior from Riverside, California, played three seasons at New Mexico State before joining the Cougs this offseason. He appeared in 38 career games for NMSU. Last season, he was an All-Conference USA second-team selection. Vaipulu started 11 games at left guard and one at center last season for the Aggies.
Finalists for the 2025 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be unveiled on December 9, 2025 and the winner will be announced on December 16, 2025. The presentation of the Award will be held during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner (January 17, 2026), and they will also be recognized during the Polynesian Bowl (January 16, 2026).