Washington State lets early lead slip away in 34-24 loss to Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats were looking forward to getting reacquainted with an old rival from their former league - the Pac-12.

Washington State gave Arizona all it could handle early, but the Cougars couldn't make a 14-0 first-quarter lead hold up.

Led by Noah Fifita’s 297 passing yards and four touchdowns, Arizona broke away for a 34-24 victory Saturday at Gesa Field in Martin Stadium.

The Wildcats survived an early 14-0 hole, revived by a career receiving day from Tre Spivey - and a swarming defense that controlled the Cougars in the second half.

Here are three instant takeaways from Arizona’s win over the Cougars in Pullman:

1. Washington State can't make Noah Fifita's slow start last

After all the accolades Fifita was receiving this week for becoming Arizona’s all-time leading passer, he came out uncharacteristically shaky in the first half against WSU.

The Wildcats’ offense went a quiet three-and-out on their opening series.

On their second drive, Arizona drove past midfield, but Fifita took a sack to end a promising march, forcing a punt.

And on their third series, Fifita was pressured into his first interception that was returned for a touchdown since 2024 (BYU) when safety Jackquintin Bal took one back 25 yards to give the Cougars a 14-0 lead at the 2:05 mark of the first quarter.

After that turnover, Fifita was just 3-for-9 passing.

But his sloppy ways did not last long. He connected with Spivey for a pair of first-half touchdowns - then started the second half 8-for-8 passing, including a 38-yard touchdown strike to Caleb Smith that gave Arizona the lead for good.

2. Arizona's explosive plays prove costly for Washington State

Spivey was unstoppable in the first half, posting his first career 100-yard receiving game by the end of the first quarter. He finished with seven receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

The Wildcats badly needed a secondary option to emerge. And that person was Smith.

Smith, who returned a punt for a touchdown last week in the win against Northern Illinois, got loose for 39 yards on a punt return to set Arizona up at the Cougars’ 33 on its opening drive of the second half (which led to a missed field goal).

But it was on Arizona’s third drive of the half that Smith sparked the offense. He beat WSU safety Jaylen Thomas down the middle of the field for an untouched 41-yard completion.

And on their next play, he sprinted by Thomas again down the left side for a 38-yard touchdown reception, giving Arizona a 21-17 lead with 4:02 remaining in the third quarter.

3. Washington State can't capitalize on Arizona's kicking struggles

Washington State had multiple opportunities to take advantage of Arizona's struggles in the kicking game Saturday.

He came on the Wildcats’ first drive of the second half for a 42-yard field goal - and pushed the kick way right of the goalposts.

On Arizona’s next drive following a fumble, Salgado-Medina came on again. This time, his 43-yard field goal attempt came off low, and was blocked.

Brent Brennan didn’t lose faith in his kicker, and asked him to try to convert a 27-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. Salgado-Medina made it to extend Arizona’s lead to 24-17.

And in the final two minutes, Salgado-Medina came on for a game-clincher from 51 yards out. He powerfully struck it through the uprights to seal the Wildcats’ win.