Washington State's next opponent has a new quarterback and a troubling weakness

After beginning the season at 1-3, San Diego State has rallied to at least keep bowl-eligibility hopes still in view.

And now, the Aztecs (3-5) begin a two-game homestand against two of the struggling programs in the Pacific-12 Conference - Washington State University on Saturday and Utah State on Nov. 14.

Amid season-long inconsistencies, especially on defense, the Aztecs have still played well at home, winning all three of their games at Snapdragon Stadium. They were 6-0 at home a year ago.

“We do basic things well at home,” SDSU coach Sean Lewis said. “We fight really hard when we are at home. We own the plan and preparation better at home.”

Sean Lewis brings an aggressive offensive philosophy to San Diego State

Somebody had to come in and replace Rocky Long - and it was Sean Lewis, the former Kent State coach, who was hired late in 2023.

Oct 12, 2024; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys head coach Jay Sawvel, left, and San Diego State Aztecs head coach Sean Lewis. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lewis is regarded as a keen offensive mind, having spent the previous season as Colorado’s offensive coordinator under Deion Sanders before coming to SDSU.

The former Wisconsin quarterback is an envelope-pusher, always striving to test new boundaries with offensive schemes - or as he put it this summer, “create new boxes, not just think outside the box.”

And yet, Lewis has embraced the traditional “Aztec warrior” mentality for his group - just with his spin on it.

“We want to have that blue-collar nastiness,” Lewis said.

After SDSU went 3-9 in his first season in 2024, the program rebounded to go 9-4 a year ago - with wins over Boise State and Fresno State. The Aztecs also went undefeated at home (6-0) for the first time since 1996.

San Diego State offensive players to watch

WR Jaylon Hawkins, 6-0, 180, fr.

WR Jordan Napier, 6-2, 205, jr.

QB Stone Saunders, 6-1, 222, fr.

RB Lucky Sutton, 6-1, 225, sr.

San Diego State defensive players to watch

DT Malachi Finau, 6-1, 315, sr.

LB Sione Hala, 6-1, 235, sr.

LB Tano Letuli, 6-2, 240, sr.

S Dalesean Staley, 6-1, 190, sr.

A Stone’s throw in the passing attack

With senior Jayden Denegal nursing an ankle injury, suffered in the Oregon State game two weeks ago, the Aztecs will turn to redshirt freshman Stone Saunders for his second career start Saturday against the Cougars.

Given Saunders’ impressive debut last week in a loss at Colorado State - he was 23-for-33 for 369 yards and two touchdowns - could this be a permanent switch?

The door is certainly open for that.

One of Saunders’ strengths - putting passes on the money to receivers - is one of Denegal’s inconsistent traits.

And the transfer from Kentucky gets the ball out fast to the likes of Jaylon Hawkins, Jordan Napier and Nathan Acevedo.

“(Stone) showed courage and poise in the pocket,” Lewis said.

Defensive struggles remain a concern for San Diego State

Long’s staple for a decade as the SDSU coach was putting the clamps on opposing offenses. And it continued last season under the new coaching staff, as the Aztecs were one of the nation’s better defensive units.

New faces emerged after an offseason of movement, including defensive coordinator Rob Aurich departing to take the same job at Nebraska, and all-Mountain West Conference first-teamers Owen Chambliss, a linebacker, and Trey White, a defensive hit, hitting the transfer portal.

In all, SDSU lost eight of 11 starters from a year ago. And it has struggled to maintain that excellence under new defensive coordinator Demetrius Sumler, who was promoted from the coaching staff.

SDSU ranks seventh in the Pac-12 in most defensive categories, including total defense (461.5 yards per game) and pass defense (283.6 ypg), giving up a league-high 18 passing touchdowns.

The Aztecs have been able to force turnovers (10), and they do get to the quarterback (16 sacks).

“On critical downs, we’ve not been able to get off the field,” Lewis said.