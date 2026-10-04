Washington State offense sputters, but Cougars escape first half tied with Fresno State

PULLMAN, Wash. - So, which order is it?

Was this the week the Washington State Cougars were supposed to start the first half slowly, but come alive after intermission?

First-year Cougars coach said the first month of the season was the time to learn from hard lessons, and apply them in Pac-12 play, which started Saturday at Gesa Field in Martin Stadium.

Up until a late-half spark after speeding up their playing tempo, the Cougars’ offense was caught in neutral, gaining just 65 yards with less than two minutes remaining in the opening half.

And it wasn’t the type of 65 yards where WSU never saw the football. It just wasn’t doing anything at all with it.

On WSU’s second play from scrimmage on offense, quarterback Caden Pinnick’s pass near the left numbers was way behind wide receiver Brendan Ganashamoorthy for an incompletion.

Pinnick’s next pass to Ganashamoorthy was even worse. It was so wide of the mark along the right sideline that it sailed into the Fresno State bench.

On WSU’s second series, Pinnick had an open passing crease, but hesitated - and was brought down by Loyal Mouzon for a sack.

It was an uninspiring half of football, to say the least. Pinnick had a third-down scramble and ran right into a group of defenders.

Also trying to cut a run outside, Maxwell Woods began backtracking - and was tackled for a 3-yard loss.

The only unexpected saving grace, given his slow start to the season, was WSU kicker Jack Stevens drilling both field-goal attempts - first a 32-yarder with nearly 9 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half, and then a 50-yarder on the final play to tie the game at 6-6.

WSU had one lone highlight - Kirby Voorhees’ hop-over-a-defender 14-yard run that drew a rise out of the home crowd for “Parents Weekend.”

The Cougars finished the first half with 116 yards. Pinnick’s numbers on the surface were fine - 11-for-16 for 82 yards - but the quality of play was as bad as it’s been for a half this season.