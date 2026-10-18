Washington State vs. Oregon State halftime takeaways: Owen Eshelman shines, defense struggles

Owen Eshelman gave the Washington State Cougars offense a more direct and decisive path to moving the football in the first half on Saturday.

Eshelman passed for 148 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown pass to Branden Ganashamoorthy late in the first half. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 43 yards.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! 🤯@OwenEsh drops a dime to @brandthyy for a 40-yard TOUCHDOWN! pic.twitter.com/dgwIDGZ5ov — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) October 17, 2026

But does it matter much when your defense gives up scores on five consecutive drives for the first time this season?

Easily facing its more challenging test of 2026 against an explosive Oregon State University offense, WSU gave up a 90-yard touchdown reception to Jesse Legree, the nation’s leading receiver. And it surrendered an 88-yard receiving score to running back AJ Newberry.

The Beavers hold a 27-10 lead at the break at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.

Halftime in Corvallis. A lot of ball left. pic.twitter.com/tchhPY3bh9 — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) October 17, 2026

To add insult to injury in the defense’s worst showing so far this season - with little backfield pressure on Beavers’ quarterback Braden Atkinson and a bevy of secondary miscues in pass coverage - Newberry provided the signature move for Oregon State on his swing pass, hurdling over safety Jaylen Thomas on his way to the 88-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Legree’s 90-yards scoring connection with Atkinson in the first quarter was Oregon State’s first 90-yard-plus touchdown since 2003.

All things considered, Eshelman rebounded from a slow start - WSU went three-and-out on its first two series - and showed more willingness to make quicker decisions, both as a passer and runner.

Eshelman had five runs of 7 yards or longer, getting upfield in a hurry - a stark contrast to Caden Pinnick’s zig-zagging for the past six games.

Coming into the game, the Cougars only had six passing plays of 20 or more yards. Eshelman added two more to the ledger on his 26-yard strike to Ganashamoorthy on the first play of the second quarter - and his 40-yard score to the same receiver on the first play of the two-minute warning.

It appears Eshelman will be without one of his top targets for the rest of the game. Darrius Clemons was helped off the field with a leg injury and put on a cart with 4:32 remaining in the first quarter.