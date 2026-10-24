Washington State putting No. 21 Boise State on upset alert at halftime

One of Kirby Moore’s favorite code words for quality football is “complimentary” football.

And for one half, the Washington State Cougars have answered that call against 21st-ranked Boise State University at Gesa Field in Pullman.

The Broncos lead, 10-7, after Caden Moore’s 28-yard field goal in the final seconds before halftime.

WSU’s signature sequence came on offense late in the first half. The Cougars went 73 yards on 16 plays to score their lone touchdown on Kirby Vorhees’ 1-yard run with 46 seconds remaining to tie the game at 7-7.

There are developments with this offense that just haven’t happened much of the season.

For starters, WSU’s conversion rate on the “money” downs - third and fourth downs - has been a big storyline against one of the nation’s best third-down defenses.

WSU was 4-for-9 on third downs, and 2-for-2 on fourth downs - both coming on that touchdown-scoring drive.

On third downs, the Cougars have converted a third and 10 (Owen Eshelman’s 11-yard pass to Jack Pedersen), a third and 9 (Eshelman’s 10-yard run), another third and 10 (Eshelman’s 12-yard pass to Branden Ganashamoorthy) and another third and 9 (15-yard pass interference penalty).

Moore rolled the dice twice on fourth-and-short on WSU’s scoring series, converting a fourth and 1 on Eshelman’s 3-yard pass to Trey Leckner and another fourth and 1 on Eshelman’s 2-yard run off right guard.

It didn’t take long for Moore to hand Eshelman the keys to the offense, too. Of WSU’s 34 plays, Eshelman either passed or rushed on 28 of them.

And guess who leads the first half in time of possession? It is WSU, which kept the ball for 16 minutes, 7 seconds, compared to the 13:53 of the Broncos, who are No. 1 in the country in possession of the football.

In the first half, Eshelman finished 10-for-15 for 67 yards. He also has 20 yards on 13 carries.

The Broncos scored their lone touchdown on Sire Gaines’ 9-yard run to give the visitors a 7-0 lead with 4:24 remaining in the first quarter.

For the most part, WSU - which has forced punts on three of Boise State’s five drives - has held the Broncos’ offense, which has scored at least 31 points in each game during the team’s current six-game winning streak, in check.