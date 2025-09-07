Washington State QB Jaxon Potter Talks San Diego State Win
On Saturday, Washington State redshirt sophomore quarterback Jaxon Potter led the Cougars to a 36-13 win over San Diego State with career highs of 257 passing yards and three touchdown passes.
Following the victory, Potter spoke with local media in Pullman to discuss how his team performed and he saw from his own game in moving the Cougs to a 2-0 start. Watch the full media availability below.
On his touchdown pass to Leon Neal Jr. in the third quarter:
"I think it shows his grit, his grind. Like you said, five years, he earned a scholarship, and I think he's just a great dude. He works so hard and to have him on the field, I mean, I feel safe because he's a great target. He's fast. I can't say enough good things about him and I'm just so proud of him."
After getting your first start out of the way last week, did you feel more comfortable tonight?
"Yeah, definitely more comfortable. It's always always a good thing when your bigs are blocking up front and when you can run the ball. I thought we did a great job of that. here. My wideouts are getting open and I think that the comfortability came from my teammates."
On Josh Meredith and Trey Leckner posting career highs in catches
"They get open. They know what they're doing. They get lined up fast and they just, they play hard...They both block a lot. Josh on the perimeter, Trey a little more in the interior, but when you do that, good things happen. The ball finds you."
Did you feel a difference in practice this week leading up to the game?
"I think we had a little edge this week. You know, we didn't play our best against Idaho and we wanted things to be better and it starts with me, and I relayed that message, and we all worked hard this week and that was the result we got and what we expected."
More on Josh Meredith's Performance:
"I feel like we have a bunch of safety blankets, but Josh, I mean he's a stud. I know I can trust him to know what he's doing to to make plays for me. He gets open. He's fast. He's strong breaking tackles. And yeah, he's a great player and he's going to continue to get better throughout the season."