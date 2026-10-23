Washington State receiver gave up track scholarship to pursue football. Now he's breaking out

There might be a split-second Saturday when Washington State University receiver Branden Ganashamoorthy lines up against a Boise State cornerback, spots over-the-top help from the safety - and shakes his head.

Getting that kind of attention from the 21st-ranked team in college football might be the most vivid sign of his new reality.

Ganashamoorthy is becoming a marked man.

Fresh off a career game at Oregon State, where he caught 11 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown on a whopping 18 targets, Ganashamoorthy is emerging as the feared playmaker in this WSU passing offense.

“In the game, you feel like the ball is coming your way every time you are running a route,” Ganashamoorthy said. “Eighteen targets is more targets than I’ve had in the past two or three years of games.”

At 6-foot-3, Ganashamoorthy is easy to spot in creases or down the field for redshirt freshman Owen Eshelman, who made his first career start against the Beavers.

But Ganashamoorthy is more than just a big target. He is twitchy. He has a stop-and-go burst to run by defensive backs. And he is a technical route-runner.

Once again, first-year WSU coach Kirby Moore lauded Ganashamoorthy’s playmaking acumen and ability to adjust on the fly against Oregon State.

Sep 19, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Kirby Moore looks on against the Duquesne Dukes during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We’ve got to keep building on it,” Moore said.

Why Ganashamoorthy gave up his track scholarship

Ganashamoorthy’s path to WSU football has been anything but conventional. Even though he transferred to Seattle-area Metro League powerhouse Eastside Catholic for just his senior year, his upside was considered greater in track and field than in football.

In fact, WSU offered him a men’s track and field scholarship to come to Pullman to jump, which he accepted - but only on the condition he could try out for football, too.

Ganashamoorthy arrived for fall camp in 2023 and did nothing but scout-team work. A few months after football ended, track workouts began.

“I was in it for two months, and my body could not take it anymore,” Ganashamoorthy said.

So, he discussed his options with his mother, Emma. He prayed about it. In the end, he gave up the sure thing that track and field provided for an uncertain path in football.

“To me, it was an easy decision,” Ganashamoorthy said. “I know to the naked eye, it sounded like the total opposite, wrong decision.”

Ganashamoorthy showed up every day as a walk-on and put in the necessary work to climb the depth chart. Progress was slow, sometimes feeling like it had come to a standstill.

Sep 26, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receivers Branden Ganashamoorthy (8) and Tank Hawkins Jr. (10) celebrate a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Doors weren’t really opening for me like I thought they would, so I had to stay down and keep working hard,” Ganashamoorthy said. “I knew I had the talent and gifts and if I kept working with the coaches around me, at some point I would reap exactly what I put in.”

From walk-on to Washington State playmaker

Last season, as a redshirt sophomore, Ganashamoorthy appeared in all 13 games, including one start under then-coach Jimmy Rogers.

Moore was hired to replace Rogers - right in time to watch Ganashamoorthy make spectacular plays in spring ball and preseason camp.



By Week 1, Ganashamoorthy was squarely in the team’s receiver rotation, and has moved up each week ever since.

“To me, I always have felt like I’ve been that player - it’s just the spotlight has not been there,” Ganashamoorthy said. “If you ask anyone here about the plays I make in practice, to me this is just a regular thing I do.”