Washington State's South Dakota State Transplants Make Them One of CFB's Most Interesting Teams
It's not a stretch to say the makeup of the 2025 Washington State football team will largely consist of former South Dakota State Jackrabbits players and coaches. After Jake Dickert's departure in December, WSU replaced him with former SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers. Rogers brought in plenty of his old assistants to fill out the staff, as well as over a dozen former SDSU players.
It's those building blocks from the program that was arguably the best in the FCS the last four years that make Washington State one of ESPN's Bill Connelly's most intriguing college football teams in 2025. As Connelly notes, this kind of move could have an immediate payoff, or it may take a bit more time.
"A good player culture is finicky and unpredictable, but if Pullman can become Brookings West in that regard, success will follow. South Dakota State was comparable to a top-third Mountain West program over the past few seasons, and Rogers was able to convince a few key Cougars like quarterback Zevi Eckhaus to stick around as well." -- Bill Connelly, ESPN
In 2024, Rogers' SDSU team had the top scoring defense in the FCS, allowing 13.93 points per game. They also scored 36.7 points per game, No. 4 in the FCS. Leaders from that group, including Tucker Large, Angel Johnson, and Matthew Durrance will look to replicate that type of performance at the FBS level.
Fans will get an opportunity to see the new-look Cougars in action in their spring game on Saturday, April 12 at 1 p.m. PT at Pullman's Gesa Field.