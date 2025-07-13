Washington State's Top Transfer Additions Ahead of the 2025 Season
With a head coaching change leading to roster turnover, Washington State has brought in 34 players from the transfer portal this offseason. For quite a few of these guys, a lot will depend on whether their game can translate from the FCS to FBS level. As of right now, here is a list of who we see as the most impactful transfers.
7. Jeremiah Noga: Oregon State transfer, WR
Though he's an acquisition that might fly under the radar, Noga is a solid route-runner, and in his time with the Beavers he demonstrated an ability to get open in third-down situations. An experienced wideout, Noga could be an important part of the Cougar offense this year.
6. Matt Durrance: South Dakota State transfer, Safety
With Durrance alongside fellow Jackrabbit transfer Tucker Large, Washington State will have some experience this season at safety. Durrance has consistently been in the rotation since his sophomore year, and started on a strong defense last season. If his game can translate to the FBS level, he could be an impact player.
5. AJ Vaipulu: New Mexico State transfer, Offensive Guard
After the mass exodus of players hitting the portal, the Cougs needed help on the interior of the offensive line. Vaipulu was a big acquisition, as he brings years of D1 starting experience.
4. Kirby Vorhees: South Dakota State Transfer, RB
Vorhees showed plenty of skill last season at the FCS level as a freshman, averaging nearly eight yards per carry and finding the end zone eight times. Another talent who has come over from Brookings with coach Rogers, Vorhees will be familiar with the offensive system, and will likely be part of a split backfield with Angel Johnson.
3. Caleb Francl: South Dakota State Transfer, Linebacker
An FCS first team All-American, Francl is expected to play a huge role in the middle of the Washington State defense. Last season he wrecked havoc in opposing backfields, finishing with a team-leading 11 tackles for loss. The Cougars will be relying heavily on Francl and Colby Humphrey(another SDSU transfer linebacker) this season to stop the run.
2. Angel Johnson: South Dakota State Transfer, RB
Johnson has made tremendous use of his touches the last two seasons as an RB2, averaging 8.7 yards per carry on 118 attempts. The last two years he has been behind halfbacks who are currently on NFL rosters, which has limited his playing time. An aggressive runner with good speed and quickness, Johnson can also be a receiving threat out of the backfield, racking up 176 receiving yards last season. Angel should be one of WSU's main guys this season, along with Kirby Vorhees.
1. Devin Ellison: JUCO transfer, Wide Receiver
A key acquisition for coach Rogers, Ellison caught 16 TD passes in just ten games last season at the junior college level. Rated as a 4-star transfer by on3.com, Ellison will likely be an important part of the offense, along with returning wideout Josh Meredith.