Washington State vs. Texas State betting odds, point spread and prediction for Week 12

Late into the night on Saturday, the Washington State Cougars were still smiling - still celebrating in Pullman.

After a mostly frustrating season of football under first-year coach Kirby Moore, WSU broke out in a big way - a record-setting 73-7 victory over Colorado State, racking up a program-best 535 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

“Our guys had the right mindset tonight,” Moore said.

Now, the Cougars are off on their final regularly scheduled road trip of the season - the longest one in the Pacific-12 Conference at Texas State, located in San Marcos, Texas - which is grinning wide after its comeback 37-35 win over Fresno State to remain tied for second in the conference standings.

After win, Washington State considerable road underdog

After its first conference victory Saturday, the Cougars (2-8) are back on the road as 10 1/2-point underdogs at Texas State, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

WSU is 2-2 in its past four games as underdogs. The Cougars covered against Utah State (+3.5) and Oregon State (+19.5), but did not against Boise State (+13.5) and San Diego State (+2.5) - which was their last road game, a 26-20 loss on Halloween Day before the bye week.

Last week as 9 1/2-point favorites, WSU easily covered at home against Colorado State in a 73-7 victory.

The over-under of 60 1/2 points for Saturday's matchup Saturday is the second consecutive game of 60 or more points. The WSU-Colorado State game was at a season high of 67 1/2 points last week.

This is Texas State’s third conference since becoming an FBS program in 2012. The Bobcats were in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) first, then the Sun Belt Conference, before becoming the final member of the restructured Pac-12.

WSU and the Bobcats have never played each other.

Pac-12 Week 12 betting odds and point spreads

All eight Pac-12 teams are in action this Saturday. Here are the early betting lines for Week 12, listed in Pacific Time:

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

• Washington State (+10.5) at Texas State, 3 p.m. Saturday (USA Network)

• Colorado State (+19.5) at Fresno State, 4:30 p.m. Saturday (The CW)

• San Diego State (+16.5) at Boise State, 6:30 p.m. Saturday (USA Network)

• Utah State (+9.5) at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m. Saturday (CBS Sports Network)

Washington State vs. Texas State odds and score prediction

Spread: WSU +10.5

Moneyline: WSU +280, Texas State -360

Over/under: 60.5 points

Records against the spread: WSU 6-4, Texas State 5-5

Game time: 3 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Nov. 21

Television: USA Network

Washington State Cougars On SI prediction: With so much attention on Pac-12 leader Boise State - Texas State has two conference losses by a combined three points (Boise State, SDSU). Bobcats are physical on both sides and will wear down WSU.

Texas State 37, WSU 28

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.