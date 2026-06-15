Washington State Ties on the 2027 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

The National Football Foundation has announced the names of the legends on the ballot for the 2027 College Football Hall of Fame class. The 2027 ballot includes 80 players and nine coaches from the FBS, as well as 99 players and 39 coaches from other levels of college football.

Three of the names on this year's ballot are of those who have made a significant impact on Washington State University football during their time in the sport.

The voting deadline for the 2027 College Football Hall of Fame class is July 1, 2026. The announcement of the 2027 NFF College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2027, with specific details to be announced in the future.

Here are Washington State's three connections on the 2027 ballot.

Mike Leach

Dec 24, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Washington State team head coach Mike Leach arrives at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport for Cheez It Bowl on Dec 24, 2019. Cheez It Bowl will be played at Chase Field on Dec 27 Air Force vs. Washington State. Mandatory Credit: Nick Oza/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK | Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Widely credited as the creator of the Air Raid offense, Leach had a strong 22-year career as a head coach in FBS, with stime at Texas Tech and Mississippi State in addition to Washington State. While at WSU in 2018, Leach was named the 2018 Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association. He led WSU to five consecutive bowl games during his time with the Cougar program. Before moving to Mississippi State in 2020 finishing with a win percentage of 53.9, second in WSU history.

Ryan Leaf

Sep 20, 1997; Champaign, IL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Washington State Cougars quarterback Ryan Leaf (16) in action against the Illinois Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

The Cougar quarterback was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection while setting four Washington State career records. In 1997, Leaf threw for 3637 yards with 33 touchdowns and an average of 17.3 yards per completion. That season, Leaf helped WSU win their first league title in school history, and reach the Rose Bowl for the first time in nearly seven decades. Leaf was the Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year for 1997, was named a first-team All-American, and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting at the end of that season.

Jacke Sherrill

After a decade as an assistant coach at several high-profile programs in the southeast and midwest, Sherrill took his first job as a head coach in 1976 with WSU. Sherrill spent one year in Pullman, garnering a record of 3-8. He then moved on to the University of Pittsburgh, where he led the Panthers to five consecutive bowl games and was the 1981 Walter Camp National Coach of the Year. He also had successful stints as the head coach at Texas A&M and Mississippi State in his career.