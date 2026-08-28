Washington State transfer could be an Apple Cup difference-maker

The Washington State Cougars have yet to play a game under this new coaching staff, but already an identity seems to be forming for Kirby Moore's club.

Defense has been the name of the game for the Cougars in fall camp, with new DC Trent Bray leading a group that looks primed to disrupt opposing offenses all season long in the new-look Pac-12.

While the pass rush has garnered a lot of attention, particularly transfer edge rushers Linus Zunk and Matyus McLain, the secondary may ultimately be the strongest crop of players on this WSU roster as they prepare for a matchup with rival Washington on Sunday, Sep. 6.

If the Cougars manage to pull off a road upset in the Apple Cup, one of the team's newcomers at safety - Jeremiah Bernard - will almost certainly have played a key role in the result.

From Cal Poly to the Palouse

Bernard wasn't the most heralded of WSU's first transfer portal class under coach Moore, joining the team after two years at FCS Cal Poly in the central California town of San Luis Obispo.

Playing for former WSU coach Paul Wulff, Bernard and the Mustangs went just 7-16 in 2024 and 2025, but Bernard developed into a dynamic playmaker in the secondary - earning All-Big Sky Second Team honors as a sophomore after he recorded 57 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and four interceptions.

And he made quite an impression on his new coaches and teammates during fall camp - delivering some huge hits during the scrimmages once the kid gloves came off.

“In the actual practice where we’re thud or tag, we have to kinda pull him back,” Bray said after the team’s first scrimmage. “So today was good to let him just unleash and go out and hit, and he did.”

Bernard is expected to start at strong safety next to sophomore Kyle Peterson, the only returner in WSU's projected starting secondary. Even with all the new faces, this group was particularly impressive over the last few weeks - with Bray singling out Bernard's growth in coverage.

“He has improved his coverage drastically since he got here,” Bray said, “so he’s really impressed me with his improvement that way.”

Apple Cup hero?

Washington was ranked No. 17 in the preseason AP poll and will open as heavy favorites against WSU after winning the Apple Cup last year by a score of 59-24.

For the Cougs to make things interesting, this new look secondary must force turnovers and prevent big plays from UW quarterback Demond Williams - who did not have a single turnover in this matchup last year, en route to a solid season where he had 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Bernard always had his sights set on moving up from the FCS level, and it is abundantly clear he will not shy away from the pressure of his first FBS game coming in a historic 100+ year rivalry against a top 20 team.

“I’ve always kinda just been a playmaker,” Bernard said. “I’ve always tried to be around the ball and make plays. That’s always been my thing. So I don’t really think of it as like, oh yeah, like guys, we should shy away from it. I feel like if you have guys in the room, they’re gonna have that same mindset. They want the play to come to them. They want to be the one to make that play.”

WSU and UW will kick off at 1:00 PM PT on Sunday, Sep. 6 in Seattle. The game will be broadcast on NBC.