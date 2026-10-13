Washington State vs. Oregon State betting odds, spread and prediction for Pac-12 showdown

Kirby Moore has done extensive studying of Washington State University game film to try and find the keys to unlock the Cougars’ offensive potential.

Ten days ago, he appointed himself as the new play-calling voice of the unit.

And on Monday, he inserted redshirt freshman Owen Eshelman as the team’s new starting quarterback, replacing Caden Pinnick.

But he also has an opponent - quickly-surging Oregon State University - this week to get ready for and analyze

And there is one common theme he sees with the Beavers: Connectivity.

“They are playing really well, winners of four (games) in a row,” Moore said. “Everyone is talking about their offense, but also their defense is doing a really good job.”

Fourth time Washington State is road underdog

In the gambling world, WSU is nearly bowl eligible with a 4-2 record.

Last week, the Cougars covered as a slight underdog, leading much of the way until a fourth-quarter collapse happened at Utah State. They lost, 17-16.

In road games so far, WSU is 2-1 in covering the spread.

And now, the Cougars enter their Pac-12 showdown Saturday with Oregon State as an 18 1/2-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

This will be the fourth time this season WSU has been a double-digit underdog in games.

It covered against Arizona (10 1/2-point favorite) in a 34-24 loss Sept. 26 in Pullman.

The Cougars also covered in their season opener at Washington (23 1/2-point favorite) in a 24-10 loss on Sept. 6 in Seattle.

The lone time they didn’t cover was at Kansas State (17 1/2-point favorites) on Sept. 13. They lost, 34-7.

The over/under for this weekend’s game is set at 52 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The game on Saturday marks the 111th meeting between the two Northwest universities. WSU leads the all-time series, 58-49-3, including a 32–8 victory in Pullman when the teams played to end the 2025 regular season.

Oregon State has won the past two games in Corvallis, Oregon - 41-38 in 2024 and 10-7 last season.

In the past six meetings, both teams have a 3-3 record against the spread.

The largest point spread Oregon State has ever faced as a favorite over WSU was back in 2009. They closed as a 31-point favorite - and covered with a 42-10 victory.

Pac-12 Week 7 betting lines

Six of the eight Pac-12 teams are in action this week, with games on Thursday and Saturday. Boise State and Utah State are on bye.

Here are the early betting lines for the six teams in Week 7, listed in Pacific Time:

• Colorado State (+13.5) at Texas State, 5 p.m. Thursday (CBS Sports Network)

• Washington State (+18.5) at Oregon State, 3 p.m. Saturday (USA Network)

• Fresno State (-7.5) at San Diego State, 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Washington State vs. Oregon State odds and prediction

Spread: WSU +18.5

Moneyline: WSU +740, Oregon State -1250

Over/under: 52.5 points

Records against the spread: WSU 4-2, Oregon State 6-0

Game time: 3 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Oct. 17

Television: USA Network

Washington State Cougars On SI prediction: In matchup of first-year coaches, JaMarcus Shephard is watching the Beavers evolve into Pac-12 contenders. Kirby Moore is watching the Cougars sink into conference oblivion.

Oregon State 35, WSU 16

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.