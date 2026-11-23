The newly formed Pac-12 Conference is trying something new - something different this week in its football scheduling.

In its “flex” scheduling for Week 13, schools will play a league opponent for a second time this season.

In Washington State University’s case, it will host San Diego State on Saturday - nearly a month after playing the Aztecs on Oct. 31 in their stadium.

“The ‘flex’ schedule has been very interesting in how things change quickly,” Cougars first-year coach Kirby Moore said on the “WSU Football Coaches Show” on Sunday with SWX Local Sports.

Because school is out this week for the Thanksgiving Day holiday, Moore said the team will shift to morning practices on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

On Thanksgiving Day, the team will meet in the press box with family and friends for a day feast.

Two days later, the Cougars will play their final game of the season - against an opponent they know very well.

“Sometimes when you are playing a team a second time, you are looking at that first game quite a bit. You’ve got to look at those games following as well,” Moore said on the coaches’ show. “But it is really about the players - we’ve got to make sure the players are playing fast and doing their job consistently.”

Latest Washington State vs. San Diego State betting odds

WSU does have a chance to post a winning record in 2026 - against the spread.

Right now, the Cougars are 6-5 entering the Pac-12’s “flex” game Saturday at home against San Diego State, which has already wrapped up a spot in the conference championship game the following week.

Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs wide receiver Jaylon Hawkins (12) during the first half versus the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cougars (2-9) are 2 1/2-point favorites against SDSU for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Gesa Field, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

It is the same exact early-week odds that were in SDSU’s favor when the Aztecs hosted WSU on Oct. 31. They defeated the Cougars, 26-20.

WSU is 2-1 as a betting favorite this season, covering against Duquesne (+38.5) with a 48-7 win on Sept. 19, and Colorado State (+9.5) with a 73-7 win on Nov. 14 in two games in Pullman.

The only time the Cougars did not cover the spread as a favorite was Oct. 3 when they were 2 1/2-point favorites to Fresno State - and lost 26-6 at home.

The over-under of 45 1/2 points for the matchup on Saturday is the third-lowest total of WSU’s season behind its game at Utah State (43.5) and versus Fresno State (44.5).

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Against SDSU, the Cougars are 3-2 in the all-time series. They had their two-game winning streak snapped after losing 26-20 on Halloween.

Pac-12 Week 13 football odds and point spreads

All eight Pac-12 teams are in action this Saturday during the league’s “flex schedule. Here are the early betting lines for Week 13, listed in Pacific Time:

• Boise State (-21.5) at Colorado State, 3 p.m. Saturday (USA Network)

• San Diego State (+2.5) at Washington State, 3:30 p.m. Saturday (The CW)

• Texas State (-6.5) at Utah State, 6:30 p.m. Saturday (USA Network)

• Oregon State (+2.5) at Fresno State, 7 p.m. Saturday (The CW)

- Washington State vs. San Diego State odds and score prediction

Spread: WSU -2.5

Moneyline: WSU -134, San Diego State +112

Over/under: 45.5 points

Records against the spread: WSU 6-5, San Diego State 5-6

Game time: 3:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Nov. 28

Television: The CW

Washington State Cougars On SI prediction: After clinching a spot in the conference championship game Dec. 4 in Boise, SDSU has a meaningless “flex” game in Pullman to wrap up the regular season. Why would the Aztecs push it here against a WSU squad intent on sending out its seniors on a winning note?

WSU 27, San Diego State 21

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .