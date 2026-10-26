Washington State vs. San Diego State prediction, odds and spread for Week 9

Only one team remains winless in Pacific-12 Conference play this season - the Washington State Cougars.

They sit at 1-7 and in last place in the league.

What would first-year coach Kirby Moore’s top goal be for this group as the season hits the home stretch?

“It’s playing a full 60-minute game,” Moore said on his weekly “WSU Football Coaches Show” Sunday with SWX Local Sports.

“Obviously we’re all trying to problem solve, and put a better product on the field.”

Washington State enters as a slight underdog

It looked pretty good at the start of the fourth quarter Saturday that the Cougars would cover as 13 1/2-point underdogs to Boise State.

That was before the 21st-ranked Broncos ripped off three touchdowns in a seven-minute span to pull away for a 31-10 victory in Pullman.

WSU is now 5-3 against the spread, and sits as an early-week 2 1/2-point underdog at San Diego State on Saturday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Good news this week - the Cougars are 3-1 on the road at covering.

In their season opener at then-No. 17 Washington, the Cougars were 23 1/2-point underdogs in Seattle. They lost, 24-10.

At Utah State, they were 5 1/2-point underdogs - and lost 17-16 in Logan on Oct. 9.

At Oregon State, they were 18 1/2-point underdogs - and lost 48-30 in Corvallis on Oct. 17.

The only time the Cougars have not covered on the road was at Kansas State (17 1/2-point favorites) on Sept. 13. They lost, 34-7.

The over/under for this weekend’s game is set at 48 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The teams will play for a third consecutive season - and fourth time overall. WSU won both of those recent meetings - 29-26 in 2024 in San Diego, and 36-13 in the second game last year in Pullman.

San Diego State’s only victory in the series came in 2011 - 42-24 - in San Diego.

The Aztecs are 0-2 against the spread this season when they are favored by 1 1/2 points or more - including when they were 1 1/2-points road favorites at Colorado State.

Pac-12 Week 9 betting lines

All eight Pac-12 teams are in action this Saturday. Here are the early betting lines for Week 9, listed in Pacific Time:

• Colorado State (+6.5) at Utah State, 12:30 p.m. Saturday (USA Network)

• Washington State (+2.5) at San Diego State, 4 p.m. Saturday (CBS Sports Network)

• Texas State (+11.5) at Boise State, 7 p.m. Saturday (The CW)

• Oregon State (-5.5) at Fresno State, 8 p.m. Saturday (USA Network)

Washington State vs. San Diego State odds and prediction

Spread: WSU +2.5

Moneyline: WSU +114, San Diego State -137

Over/under: 48.5 points

Records against the spread: WSU 5-3, San Diego State 2-6

Game time: 4 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Oct. 31

Television: CBS Sports Network

Washington State Cougars On SI prediction: As bad as it’s been, the Cougars have certainly been knocking on the door of a first conference victory under rookie coach Kirby Moore. They get it Saturday.

WSU 27, San Diego State 23

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.