Washington State vs. Washington: 5 things to know before the 2026 Apple Cup

For the 118th time, the Washington State Cougars and Washington Huskies will square off on the gridiron in the battle for in-state supremacy known for over 60 years as the Apple Cup.

This is the first time this showdown will open up the season for either squad; however, after conference realignment pushed this game away from the last week of November and into the early part of September - one of many disappointing changes brought on by the decision of ten member schools to abandon the Pac-12 for greener pastures a few years ago.

So this year's game gives WSU a chance to win on the road against a top-20 team, with the added benefit of beating a rival and giving real notoriety to the new-look Pac-12 that includes Oregon State, Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah State, and Texas State.

Below is a look at five things to know about matchup No. 118 between UW and WSU ahead of Sunday's early afternoon kickoff:

1. Earliest Apple Cup ever

This will be the third year in a row that the Apple Cup is played in September, after a 100+ year history of this rivalry taking place in November and, very occasionally, October.

Of course, this stems from Washington leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten, making this a non-conference matchup and pushing it toward the start of the season.

The last two years saw the Apple Cup played on Sep. 14, 2024, in Seattle and Sep. 20, 2025, in Pullman, but this year will officially be the earliest date these two teams have played each other, in a rivalry that dates back to 1900.

2. Caden Pinnick gets another shot at Washington

UC Davis Aggies quarterback Caden Pinnick (12) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Caden Pinnick is about to participate in the Apple Cup for the first time in his career, but it won't be his first matchup against the Huskies. That came one year ago to the day, on Sep. 6 2025, when his UC Davis Aggies lost to Washington, 70-10.

Pinnick went 8-16 for 50 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the contest, ultimately giving way to UCD's backups for most of the second half.

Now he'll have a better supporting cast around him, familiarity with UW's defense, and the crowd at Husky Stadium. That, plus added motivation for revenge, could lead the transfer to have a very strong start to his Cougars career on Sunday.

3. The Demond Williams Jr. storyline

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UW is heading into the 2026 season with junior Demond Williams under center for a third year in a row - although things were very, very close to unraveling differently in Montlake.

For those who do not remember, Williams signed a new deal with UW in January and then, shockingly, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal a few days later - setting off a firestorm of reactions on social media, as well as threats of a lawsuit by the Washington brass.

Williams ultimately backed down and stayed at UW, but it's doubtful the Husky fans have forgotten. Will he hear about his questionable loyalty from the Seattle crowd on Sunday? Could it rattle the dual-threat QB enough to give WSU an edge?

Williams completed 70% of his passes last year for over 3000 yards and 25 touchdowns, while rushing for 611 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. He accounted for 28 touchdowns and two interceptions in UW's wins last year, with three touchdowns and six interceptions in their losses.

If Washington State can make him uncomfortable, their chances of winning skyrocket - so any help from UW fans who are still jilted is more than welcome.

4. A statement opportunity for the new Pac-12

This isn't the first time the Apple Cup has taken place when one of these two teams is in the Pac-12 and the other is not, although it is the first since 1961 under those parameters. UW joined the Pac-12 in 1959 while WSU remained independent until 1962, when the series continued in the conference of champions for the next 61 years before UW's departure to the Big Ten in 2024.

WSU of course competed as an independent the past two years, but now will take on the Huskies as a member of the Pac-12, a chance to really put this new-look conference on the map with a road win over a top-20 team.

5. What does the future hold for the Apple Cup?

Sep 20, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Adam Mohammed (24) carries the ball against the Washington State Cougars | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year's matchup is No. 118 between these two programs, and the series is currently set to make it to No. 120 - but what happens beyond that is hazy, to say the least.

The two schools agreed to play each other through 2028, but neither side has confirmed the continuation of the Apple Cup after that. With another longtime regional rivalry ending between Oregon and Oregon State recently, it's completely fair to wonder if the Apple Cup will be paused after 2028.

Heck, the two schools won't play each other in basketball this year for the first time since 1916, and the recent move by UW to relegate the WSU marching band to the nosebleed sections of Husky Stadium didn't exactly inspire confidence in these two programs working together going forward.

WSU won't - and shouldn't - agree to play this series without matchups in Pullman, and Washington could decide to fill their non-conference with cupcake games instead of risking a potential loss early in the season.

Sunday's tilt is slated for 1:00 PM PT at Husky Stadium and will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock.