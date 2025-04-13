WATCH: QB Zevi Eckhaus Speaks Following Washington State Spring Game
Washington State finished their slate of spring football practices on Saturday with their version of a spring game at Gesa Field. The offense defeated the defense by a score of 16-14 in the 2025 Crimson and Gray Spring Showcase.
Starting quarterback Zevi Eckhaus threw a touchdown pass to Leon Neal, continuing his development as the Cougs' offensive leader. Following the game, Eckhaus met with reporters to discuss the Cougs' spring and the way forward under head coach Jimmy Rogers.
Watch the full media availability below.
NOTES
- On how the offense operated: "The offense looked good. Obviously, it's not going to be perfect. There were going to be times when the defense makes plays. I mean, we're going against our own defense, so you know hopefully they're making some plays too. But I thought the offense looked good. We were switching in guys. There was a lot of rotations, a lot of personnels, a lot of different looks. There are some things that we can definitely correct. We got to be quicker with our operation. I thought we were getting a little too close to the play clock running out. So those are some things that we got to work on, but overall I thought it was a pretty good showing of our offense."
- On the growing team chemitsry: "I think the coaches, the staff, the support, the players, everybody around has made this transition so easy. I really don't feel like these guys came in three and a half months ago, it feels like they've been here for much longer...I think the guys are meshing really really well and I think that the more time we have together, the better it's going to look."
- On what to expect from the offense in 2025: "You're going to expect some greedy runs and then when you think it's going to be a run, here comes the pass. So just expect a little bit of everything. Keep you on your toes a little bit."