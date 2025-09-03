Week 2 - San Diego State @ Washington State Cougars: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
A matchup of two 1-0 programs kicks off on September 6, with an intriguing battle between teams with polar opposite Week 1 performances. San Diego State, coming off a 42-0 takedown of Stony Brook, faces off against the Washington State Cougars. WSU's disappointingly narrow 13-10 victory over Idaho has left fans with plenty of unanswered questions, leading to a fascinating late-night game.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday night's contest:
San Diego State Aztecs (1-0, 0-0 MWC) @ Washington State Cougars (1-0, 0-0 PAC 12)
Date: Saturday, September 6
Time: 10:15 p.m. ET // 7:15 p.m. PT
Location: Martin Stadium - Pullman, WA
TV: The CW
Radio: TuneIn Radio
Betting Line: Washington State -20.5 on FanDuel
Cougars' Running Game Vs Aztecs' Defensive Front
San Diego State's defense allowed Stony Brook's offense to rush for just 1.9 yards per carry, and Washington State only managed 0.4 YPC against Idaho in their opener. While the Cougars are favored, if those patterns continue, the game could quickly swing in favor of the Aztecs. WSU running back tandem Angel Johnson and Kirby Vorhees have their work cut out for them against SDSU's front seven, with All-MWC honorees in EDGE Trey White and LB Tano Letuli leading an impressive unit. The usage of backup QB Julian Dugger in gadget packages last week is another factor to watch, as the Cougs' coaching staff will look to improve on their subpar opening-week performance.
Can WSU Create Identity?
Newly hired head coach Jimmy Rogers' tenure definitely got off to a rocky start with the narrow win over Idaho, and the team itself didn't have a clear identity. Their passing game was mediocre, the aforementioned run game was nonexistent, and their defense failed to disrupt the Vandals' offense at a high rate, despite holding them to just 10 points. Rogers and the Cougars' coaching staff, while the season is still in its early stages, need to develop distinctiveness in their path forward. The level of inexperience across their program could become a bigger problem if they continue to lack true strengths, and this week's matchup against the Aztecs is an important chance to change that narrative.
Potter's First Legitimate Test
Washington State's 2024 star QB John Mateer's departure to Oklahoma in the transfer portal left a massive hole at the most important position. Sophomore Jaxon Potter won the starting job and put up respectable numbers in Week One, but he will need to increase his production in a major way to come close to having the same impact as Mateer. It's not hyperbole to say that 2025 marks the beginning of a new era for Cougars football, and with Potter expected to be a key piece moving forward, his first action against an FBS opponent will be closely watched.
