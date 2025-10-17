Week 8 - Washington State Cougars @ #18 Virginia Cavaliers: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
Washington State continues its stretch of away games to face the #18 Virginia Cavaliers in its third straight contest on the road. The Cougars just fell short of forcing an upset over the Ole Miss Rebels, and the Cavaliers have won four straight with two consecutive overtime victories.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday afternoon's contest:
Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-0 PAC 12) @ Virginia Cavaliers (5-1, 3-0 ACC)
Date: Saturday, October 18th
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET // 3:30 p.m. PT
Location: Scott Stadium - Charlottesville, VA
TV: CW Network
Radio: TuneIn Radio
Betting Line: Virginia -17.5 on FanDuel
Can Eckhaus Take Over?
Washington State quarterback Zevi Eckhaus has continued to get better and better after winning the starting job a handful of weeks ago. He's thrown for over 750 yards with eight total scores and just two interceptions, posting almost a 69% completion percentage. The team's conservative playcalling has succeeded in suppressing turnover-worthy plays, but Eckhaus has just now recently begun to put his full skillset on tape.
Virginia, while favored by over 15 points, isn't an immortal force that doesn't have a defense that can't be penetrated. Eckhaus, while only in spurts, has shown the ability to take over games and make the Cougars' offense a formidable foe. If he can establish an early rhythm , Washington State could have a better chance than many think to keep the contest close.
MORE: Jimmy Rogers Notes Challenge of Virginia Cavaliers Ahead of Wazzu's Trip East
Tough Virginia Running Game
If there's one area of the Cavaliers' offense that the Cougars will have the most trouble with, it's definitely the run game. Virginia's three-headed running back group of J'Mari Taylor, Xavier Brown, and Harrison Waylee have rushed for almost 1,000 yards and 13 scores. The team averages over five yards per carry, totaling 1,305 yards on the season with a whopping 18 touchdowns.
Defensive lineman Isaac Terrell and the Washington State defense will have their work cut out for them on Saturday as they attempt to contain one of the nation's most prolific rushing attacks. Cavaliers' QB Chandler Morris has had a very successful season of his own, but forcing Virginia to pass still seems like a much more effective option on paper than trying to stop the Cavaliers' fresh legs for 60 minutes.
Can Cougs Stop Cavaliers' Offense?
Simply put, this is what the game will ultimately come down to. The eighth-highest scoring offense in the nation against the 97th best defense in the nation in preventing scores. Statistically, the matchup heavily favors the Cavaliers in about every aspect. They have multiple productive wide receivers, their aforementioned run game is stout, and Morris has proven to be a capable starter on a legitimate team.
However, the Ole Miss offense ran into heavy struggles for much of Week 7's game, despite coming out with the win. The Cougars proved that they can stop an explosive offense just last week, and it's no guarantee that Virginia will just have their way with the Washington State defensive group.
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.