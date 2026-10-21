What makes Boise State's rushing attack so dangerous for Washington State?

Of all the things non-Power 4 football darling Boise State has done over the years, you might be startled to hear one of the things the Broncos haven’t done in their program history.

Defeat Washington State University in Pullman.

Coming off a bye week, the 21st-ranked Broncos will be looking to shake up that history Saturday when they meet the one-win Cougars at Gesa Field in Martin Stadium.

“I know (the Cougars) are going to be ready to rock,” Boise State coach Spencer Danielson said.

Why Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines make Boise State's rushing attack dangerous

Even though Dylan Riley is a make-you-miss terror in space, his favorite running back of all-time is not.

It’s Marshawn Lynch, AKA “Beast Mode.”

If you combined Riley and Sire Gaines in the backfield coming at you, you could say they are “Beast More.”

Riley paces one of the nation’s best rushing attacks with 835 yards on 127 carries, scoring six touchdowns. Up until the Broncos’ recent bye week, he was tops in the country, but has since fallen to No. 4.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Sire Gaines (26) celebrates with quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) and wide receiver Cam Bates (3). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gaines is pure power, racking up 354 yards on 65 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

“Good (offensive) front, good scheme, good backs and they put the back on the (cornerback), and a lot of times they make the cornerback miss,” WSU coach Kirby Moore said. “Both do a great job with the ball in their hands.”

How Spencer Danielson has kept Boise State winning

At a time when the Broncos were in a little disarray, eventually moving on from Andy Avalos late in the 2023 season, Danielson, the team’s defensive coordinator, was appointed to lead the program on an interim basis - and has shown he should have been the head guy all along.

Since taking over, Boise State is 29-9 - with a trip to the 2024 CFP playoffs, losing to Penn State in the national quarterfinals.

In 2025, Danielson became the fifth coach in program history to win 20 of his first 25 games, leading the Broncos to their third consecutive Mountain West Conference championship.

Oct 4, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boise State’s only loss this season was at then-No. 2 Oregon in Autzen Stadium to open the year.

Danielson began his coaching career at Azusa Pacific, his alma mater, where he played linebacker (2009-12).

Boise State offensive players to watch

RB Sire Gaines, 6-0, 220, jr.

QB Maddux Madsen, 5-10, 210, sr.

RT Daylon Metoyer, 6-4, 334, sr.

RB Dylan Riley, 5-10, 203, jr.

Boise State defensive players to watch

FS Travis Anderson, 5-11, 192, soph.

OLP Boen Phelps, 6-1, 225, sr.

DE Max Stege, 6-4, 265, sr.

DE Jayden Virgin-Morgan, 6-3, 257, sr.

Boen Phelps leads Boise State's defense

From leading small-classification Freeman (Wash.) High School as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in Washington to now being the undisputed tone-setter of the Boise State defense, Boen Phelps has had a long path to becoming an impact player.

He walked on at Boise State out of high school as a safety. He switched positions from safety to linebacker last season. And now he is the team’s leading tackler with 35 tackles.

“It’s been a very long journey, but I always remember having that patience,” Phelps told a local reporter a couple of weeks ago.

With so many young faces in the linebacking corps, Phelps is the savvy veteran of the group.

“I like to say I am playmaker, using my athleticism in space and playing downhill", Phelps said.