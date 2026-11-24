After a 66-14 loss at Oregon State in mid-October, San Diego State fell to 2-4 this season.

Aztecs coach Sean Lewis revisited that low point this week, referring to it as an “oil fire.”

So, what happened in SDSU’s turnaround to clinching a spot in the Pacific-12 Conference championship game?

“You stay true to who you are,” Lewis said.

First, the Aztecs visit Washington State University on Saturday in the conference’s new “flex” scheduling to close out the regular season.

As part of SDSU’s rally, the Aztecs held off the Cougars, 26-20, to trigger a season-ending three-game winning streak.

“You are familiar with them, so now you are playing the cat-and-mouse game a little bit of like, ‘Alright, this worked for us, this worked for them, how much of that are they going to do, how much of this are we going to do?’” Lewis said. “You are constantly making adjustments, making changes.

“You try not to chase too many ghosts and be true to who you are, but obviously know they have some wrinkles that are coming.”

Lewis noted he will not hold back - rest key players - Saturday against WSU with a spot in the conference championship game locked up the following week.

“Play to win the games,” Lewis said. “We’ve got great momentum in our sails right now.”

Sean Lewis leads San Diego State to Pac-12 title game

In just his third season at the helm, Sean Lewis plugged into the “Aztec warrior” theme for his team - and it paid dividends this fall.

Fresh off their 22-20 win at Boise State on Saturday, the Aztecs punched their ticket to the Pac-12 title game - a rematch with the Broncos on Dec. 4 in Boise.

They won their final three games to tied Texas State for second in the conference standings, but hold the tiebreaker edge over the Broncos with a 31-29 head-to-head win Oct.3

“When you have the opportunity to punch your ticket the way we did there to the championship game and get bowl eligibility at the same time, it is really exciting to have two more opportunities that going into the weekend did not exist,” Lewis said.

The former Kent State coach, Lewis was hired in 2023 to replace longtime coach Rocky Long.

Somebody had to come in and replace Rocky Long - and it was Sean Lewis, the former Kent State coach, who was hired late in 2023.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The former Wisconsin quarterback is an innovative offensive coach who also has a high-intensity and energetic aura about him.

After SDSU went 3-9 in its first season in 2024, the program rebounded to go 9-4 a year ago, with wins over Boise State and Fresno State. The Aztecs also went undefeated at home (6-0) for the first time since 1996.

San Diego State offensive players to watch

WR Jaylon Hawkins, 6-0, 180, fr.

RB Javion Kinnard, 5-8, 175, soph.

QB Stone Saunders, 6-1, 222, fr.

RB Lucky Sutton, 6-1, 225, sr.

San Diego State defensive players to watch

LB Sione Hala, 6-1, 235, sr.

CB Mike Lindsay, 6-1, 185, soph.

LB Tano Letuli, 6-2, 240, sr.

LB Kai Wallin, 6-5, 255, sr.,

Stone Saunders leading the way on offense

There is no turning back now.

When senior Jayden Denegal went down with an ankle injury against Fresno State, it cleared the way for Saunders to take the reins of the offense and run with it.

Saunders made his second career SDSU start against WSU on Halloween - 12-for-21, 102 yards and an interception in a 26-20 win - the first of three victories in a row for the Pennsylvania native.

For the season, Saunders has passed for 959 yards and three touchdowns while adding another rushing score.