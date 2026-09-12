What WSU coach Kirby Moore said after loss to Kansas State

First-year Washington State University football coach Kirby Moore was noticeably frustrated following the Cougars' 34-7 loss at Kansas State on Saturday - especially with the performances of the offense and special teams.

He spoke for nearly five minutes to reporters in the interview room.

Opening statement

“Give Kansas State credit, a really sound football team. We’ve got to figure it out on offense and in the kicking game. It wasn’t good enough. Everyone needs to take ownership and that starts with me.”

Evaluating the offensive issues against Kansas State

"Still, first and second down (issues), you go back to that. … We’ve got to create explosives in those situations. Trying to put together a 10- or 12-play drive versus a defense like K-State, that is going to be difficult.”

Offensive play-calling against Kansas State

“We’ve got to look at that. Naturally, I think just the third and fourth down (being stopped on short runs) was a big one there in the first half. They did a good job. They stopped us.”

Would Moore consider taking over play-calling duties?

“We’ve just got to work together to improve, that is the most important thing. We’ve got to have a better product on offense.|”

Message to players after 0-2 start

“We’ve all got to take ownership. It’s got to start inside-out. That starts with me.”

Third-down woes on offense

“Naturally, 2-of-25, you are not going to win a lot of games. For sure, that’s not good enough.”

Jalil Tucker's absence from secondary

“Jalil had a little nick. He was close to playing. I think he will be back next week.”

How did the WSU defense play?

"I though they did a good job of standing tall there a number of times.”