What WSU coach Kirby Moore said after loss to Washington in the Apple Cup

First-year Washington State University football coach Kirby Moore saw plenty of positives, especially with his defense, following the team's 24-10 loss to N0. 17 Washington in the Apple Cup on Sunday at Husky Stadium.

He spoke for nearly seven minutes to reporters in the interview room outside the visitors' locker room.

Opening statement

"First, I am very appreciative of our players’ fight throughout the game, responding throughout - two fourth-down stops. We had our opportunities that were there in the game - two missed field goals, three turnovers and 0-for-11 on third down. And you get to that last third down, their quarterback (Demond Williams Jr., give him credit, makes an incredible play. We’ve got a lot of things to learn from this game, but we’ve got to respond in a hurry next Saturday (against Kansas State).”

Overall takeaway about the WSU offense

“Overall, we’ve got to execute better earlier in the game. Defense did a great job responding there in the first half, but there was definitely some opportunities we want to maximize better.”

Main issues on offense

“Well, I think it’s a combination of, obviously, there were runs, there were passes, and the most important thing early in the drives, you’ve got to execute on first down and get in a rhythm. It took us longer than we want to get in a rhythm there.”

Assessment of Caden Pinnick in his first start at quarterback

Sep 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Caden Pinnick (12) carries for a touchdown as Washington Huskies cornerback Dylan Robinson (6) and safety Rahshawn Clark (2) defend during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Caden did a good job of responding throughout the game, obviously throwing the ball and he was a huge part of the run game there, extending plays and having the touchdown run in the fourth quarter. There is definitely going to be some learning moments from the game, right?”

Experience of coaching a first game as a head coach

“I embraced my role, obviously helping out on offense, defense and special teams, picking guys up. I am just very appreciative of the players fighting throughout the game.”

Biggest challenge you faced as a head coach that you didn’t have as an assistant

“No, it’s a group effort. The staff has been incredible … in all facets. I am just appreciative of everyone helping out.”

Defense holding UW offense on short fields

“Yeah, they were aggressive and challenged Washington offensively.”

Post-game mood

“Our players’ confidence shouldn’t waver from this game. We were right there. … I am excited about next week.”