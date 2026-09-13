What WSU players Caden Pinnick, Jaylen Thomas said after Kansas State loss

Washington State University quarterback Caden Pinnick and safety Jaylen Thomas talked to the media following the team's 34-7 loss to Kansas State on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.

Pinnick on overall offensive performance

“We just lost. Next question."

Pinnick on passing for fewer than 100 yards

“Good team (in Kansas State). We lost. We’ll get better."

Pinnick on failed third- and fourth-down runs in first half

“Yeah, we’ve just got to execute.”

Pinnick on assessing performances against favored opponents

“Watch the film and get better.”

Pinnick on if play-calling is putting offense is good spots

“It’s not for me to say. We’ve just got to get better.”

Pinnick on steps for improvement

“Watch the film, see what we’ve got to correct and then come back stronger Monday,”

Thomas on his first career interception off Avery Johnson

“I just remember it being fourth down. They were getting close to our end zone. We needed to make a play on defense. I ended up doing my job, which led to an opportunity - and I made the best of that opportunity, as you guys saw.”

Thomas on his pick-6 to end the first half

“We were just playing football. (It was) two-minute drill and I go in motion across the field. Our defense needed a play. Again, our team needed the momentum switch. I did my job, and the opportunity came my way. The rest is history."

Thomas on did the pick-6 feel like a big momentum switch going into halftime?

“I felt like it switched the whole momentum of the game. We were going into halftime hyped, like we were up. I would just say, that was a very positive play for our team, and I was glad to be a part of it.”

Thomas on did hour-long weather delay have an impact on team?

“I wouldn’t say it had too big of an effect. Definitely something strange. I’ve never had a delay like that being from California. I don’t think it really messed with our mental (side) as much as someone would think, because I feel like we are very resilient.”