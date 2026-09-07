What WSU quarterback Caden Pinnick said after Apple Cup loss

SEATTLE — New Washington State University quarterback Caden Pinnick got off to a slow start, picked up his playmaking in the second half, but threw a second interception late in the game of the Cougars' loss in the Apple Cup.

The 17th-ranked Washington Huskies emerged a 24-10 victory Sunday in their home stadium.

Pinnick passed for 142 yards, rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown but was responsible for two interceptions. The offense overall committed three turnovers.

Overall assessment of the WSU offense

Sep 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Trez Davis (12) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Obviously when you commit two turnovers, you’re not helping the team. I’ve just got to play better, prepare better and mostly help give my guys a chance to actually have a chance to go win something. You can’t weigh down the team with two turnovers like that.”

WSU offense getting in late rhythm

“What we were expecting … didn’t exactly happen how we planned it. There was a lot of first times for us seeing (UW pressure). Hats off to them, they are a good team and they are going to make adjustments on the fly. It was cool to see our team adapt around that. We just fell short.”

Being 0-for-11 on third downs

“That is how the ball rolls sometimes. We cannot really plan that. We’ve definitely got to get better and got to improve on that part of the game. When you go 0-of-11, you are not going to win a lot of games on third down.”

Scoring WSU's only touchdown on an 11-yard run off fake pitch

Sep 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Caden Pinnick (12) carries for a touchdown as Washington Huskies cornerback Dylan Robinson (6) and safety Rahshawn Clark (2) defend during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That was something we’ve been designing for a minute, something we felt confident in the (offensive) line did their job of blocking their guys, and I believe it was Leo (Pulalasi) that got up there and got the block on the linebacker. When everyone does their job right, that is how it’s going to look.”

Getting his bell rung on UW targeting penalty

“When you get hit, you take some hits these years and you start to get used to it. I wasn’t going to come out under no circumstances. I can’t quit on my guys like that.”

What was Kirby Moore in his first game as WSU coach

“Coach Moore is very low-key, and a very poised coach, which I love … He’ll come up occasionally and go, ‘Hey, I thought you did well here; keep the drive going,’ just kind of positive affirmations here and there. But the majority (of time), he is trying to coach the whole team so he can’t just lock in on one guy. But he does a great job at what he does.”