Where Every Outgoing Washington State Football Transfer Ended Up for 2025
- Washington State Cougars
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Arizona Wildcats
- Washington Huskies
- Utah Utes
- Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Miami (FL) Hurricanes
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Missouri Tigers
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Tulane Green Wave
- Vanderbilt Commodores
- UIW Cardinals
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Sacramento State Hornets
- TCU Horned Frogs
- Abilene Christian Wildcats
- Houston Cougars
- Akron Zips
- Austin Peay Governors
- Idaho Vandals
- Florida Atlantic Owls
- Boise State Broncos
- Bowling Green Falcons
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Missouri State Bears
- San Diego State Aztecs
John Mateer (QB) -> Oklahoma
Quarterback John Mateer had an excellent season for the Cougars in 2024, throwing for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns all while leading the team with 826 rushing yards and 15 more scores on the ground. All of that is why he was one of the top targets in the country when he hit the transfer portal last winter. Mateer garnered a lot of interest but ultimately decided on Oklahoma where he is expected to take over as the Sooners next starting signal caller, replacing Jackson Arnold. Mateer is coming into his junior season and was the most notable WSU portal loss this offseason.
Kris Hutson (WR) -> Arizona
Washington State lost its top two pass catchers from last season with Kyle Williams going to the NFL and Kris Hutson leaving for Arizona. Hutson, who came over to WSU from Oregon last year, had a productive year in 2024, catching 54 passes for 683 yards and two touchdowns. He will be a redshirt senior with the Wildcats this season.
Taariq Al-Uqdah (LB) -> Washington
Star linebacker Taariq "Buddah" Al-Uqdah crossed enemy lines this offseason, departing Washington State for Washington. As a sohomore with the Cougs, Al-Uqdah led the defense with 76 tackles and posted three interceptions, one of which he took back for a touchdown. He also was responsible for five tackles for loss and four rumble recoveries. The Cougars will see their former backer in Week 4 when the Huskies make their swing through Pullman for the Apple Cup.
Wayshawn Parker (RB) -> Utah
The Cougs said farewell to their best running back from last season with Wayshawn Parker hitting the portal. After appearing in 12 games and rushing for 735 yards along with four touchdowns in 2024, Parker has found a new home with the Utes. He will be a sophomore this fall, looking to improve a Utah offense that ran for 130.4 yards per game a year ago.
Fa'alili Fa'amore (OL) -> Wake Forest
Arguabley WSU's biggest offensive line loss was that of Fa'alili Fa'amore who followed former head coach Jake Dickert to Wake Forest. Fa'amore was a top performer on a front that helped pave way for 166.8 rushing yards per contest. He is currently projected to start at right tackle this upcoming season for the Demon Deacons.
Ethan O'Connor (DB) -> Miami
Standout defensive back Ethan O'Connor made his way down to Miami via the portal this offseason after leading Washington State's defense with four picks and eight PBUs last year. O'Connor, a redshirt sophomore this season, will try and compete in the Hurricanes' secondary room to find a role in the rotation but is currently not projected to start.
Kapena Gushiken (DB) -> Ole Miss
Kapena Gushiken was another big loss for the WSU secondary. He was a playmaker on the back end last season, intercepting two passes and knocking away six more all while authoring 52 stops. Gushiken will now play his senior season with Ole Miss (whom Washington State will play in Week 7). He looks to be one of four projected transfer starters for the Rebels' secondary.
Stephen Hall (DB) -> Missouri
The defensive back hit came heavy for the Cougars last winter and Stephen Hall was among them. Hall, coming into his grad senior season, will likely assume his same starting role at corner for Missouri this year. With Washington State in 2024, Hall got in on 50 tackles and took his lone interception back for a pick six. He also deflected three passes and played in all 13 games for the Cougs.
Adrian Wilson (DB) -> Arizona State
A standout at safety for WSU, Adrian Wilson made 47 tackles and broke up three passes for the secondary. He, like many of his fellow DBs, though left in the portal and will join old Pac-12 foe Arizona State for the upcoming season. Wilson will be a redshirt sophomore in 2025.
Djouvensky Schlenbaker (RB) -> UT Rio Grande Valley
Another significant loss to Washington State's offensive depth was that of running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker. Schlenbaker carried the ball 43 times last year and managed 149 yards and three touchdowns. He headed down to Texas-Rio Grande Valley, the newest Division I program that is starting from scratch in 2025.
Carlos Hernandez (WR) -> Wake Forest
Carlos Hernandez was one of eight former Cougars to follow Jake Dickert to Wake Forest in the portal. Last year he played a significant role on the outside, hauling in 31 passes for 397 yards and found the end zone five times. Hernandez will be a junior in 2025 with the Demon Deacons.
Tre Shackleford (WR) -> Tulane
Wideout Tre Shackleford, who rode the portal route to Washington State, is now taking it out to Tulane in hopes of seeing an increased offensive role. Shackleford played in eight games last year for the Cougars, catching just one touchdown and accumulating 144 yards through the air.
Nick Haberer (P) -> Vanderbilt
After playing behind kicker/punter Dean Janikowski for much of last season, Nick Harberer opted into the portal and has landed in Vanderbilt. Harberer has punted for Washington State for the last four seasons where he averaged 42.9 yards per kick. The Commodores will likely have Harberer be their main punter in 2025.
Devin Kylany (OL) -> Wake Forest
Team captain and starting offensive lineman Devin Kylany leaves WSU after starting in 11 games last year (ten at center) before suffering an injury that forced him to miss the final two games of the regular season. He will follow Jake Dickert to Wake Forest for his redshirt senior season.
Rodrick Tialavea (OL) -> Wake Forest
Rodrick Tialavea also started multiple games along the offensive line (mainly at left guard) for Washington State in 2024. He played all the way through the season including the Holiday Bowl against Syracuse. He, too, joins Wake Forest.
Reece Sylvester (DB) -> Incarnate Word
DB Reece Sylvester, who mainly served in a backup position for Washington State last year, appeared in just six games and made only two tackles on the season. He will now play at what is expected to be one of the top FCS programs in the country in 2025 in San Antonio with Incarnate Word.
David Gusta (DL) -> Kentucky
David Gusta was a nice complimentary piece on the Cougs' defensive front last season. Gusta played in 12 games, logging 21 tackles and a sack as a redshirt junior. Now he'll don blue as a member of Kentucky and will look to increase his production with the Wildcats.
Jackson Lataimua (DB) -> Sacramento State
Jackson Lataimua made several plays for the Cougars secondary last season from his safety position, making 32 tackles (three for loss) and tallying a PBU. 2025 will be his redshirt senior season where he hopes to make an immediate impact for a Sacramento State team that might soon be in the FBS.
Ansel Din-Mbuh (DL) -> TCU
A promising defensive lineman with WSU last year, Ansel Din-Mbuh strung together 24 tackles (seven TFLs) as a sophomore. He opted to leave, however, and will join TCU this upcoming season.
Luke Roaten (OL) -> Abilene Christian
Offensive lineman Luke Roaten will now play with Abilene Christian. He did not see any significant action with WSU last year.
Landon Roaten (OL) -> Abilene Christian
Like his brother and fellow O lineman, Landon Roaten makes his way over to Abilene Christian after seeing minimal time with Washington State.
Khalil Laufau (DL) -> Houston
Khalil Laufau put together a solid sophomore campaign for the Cougars defensive line, although he was not a full starter. Laufau notched five tackles behind the line of scrimmage and got in on four sacks. He transferred to Houston this offseason.
King Williams (DB) -> Central Washington
As a redshirt sophomore in 2024, King Williams did not see any playing time for Washington State. He hopes to remedy that with a transfer to Division II Central Washington.
Brandon Hills (WR) -> Akron
Receiver Brandon Hills did not play at all for WSU in 2024 as a redshirt freshman. He joined Akron this offseason.
Isaiah Cobbs (WR) -> Austin Peay
Isaiah Cobbs also did not see any game time at receiver last year. Now a sophomore, Cobbs will look to compete for a spot at Austin Peay.
Tai Faavae (LB) -> CSU Pueblo
Tai Faave, a linebacker, didn't see any action for the Cougars in 2024. He will now play at Division II CSU Pueblo.
Nathan Pritchard (OL) -> Idaho
As a redshirt freshman last season, offensive lineman Nathan Pritchard watched on from the sideline. He will return to Pullman in Week 1 now as a member of Idaho.
Carson Osmus (OL) -> Florida Atlantic
Freshman O lineman Carson Osmus did not play in 2024. He transferred out to Florida Atlantic this offseason.
Jackson Cowgill (DL) -> South Dakota
Jackson Cowgill did not play at all for Washington State's defensive line last season. He will look to make a splash with FCS South Dakota.
Frank Cusano (LB) -> Wake Forest
Linebacker Frank Cusano appeared in five games for the Cougs last year, making three tackles. He was a freshman in 2024 and will now play for Wake Forest.
Jaylon Edmond (DB) -> Wake Forest
Also joining Wake Forest will be defensive back Jaylon Edmond. Edmond, a freshman last season, showed in five games and made three stops.
Camden DeGraw-Tryall (DE) -> Boise State
Edge rusher Camden DeGraw-Tryall did not see any game time in 2024 as a true freshman with Washington State. He left for future conference mate Boise State.
Hunter Najm (QB) -> Bowling Green
As a freshman last season, signal caller Hunter Najm did not make his way into the QB rotation for the Cougs. Najm went over Bowling Green via the portal.
Evans Chuba (QB) -> Purdue
Canada native Evans Chuba was a freshman in 2024 and did not suit up at all. He heads to Purdue.
Reilly Garcia (QB) -> Houston Christian
Also leaving the WSU quarterback room is Reilly Garcia. Garcia, now a member of Houston Christian, didn't take any snaps last year.
Kyson Thomas (WR) -> Eastern Washington
Receiver Kyson Thomas didn't play for Washington State last year but will remain in-state as he transfers over to FCS Eastern Washington. Thomas was a true freshman last season.
Aiden Knapke (DB) -> Lindenwood
Aiden Knapke did not see any game reps in the secondary for WSU in 2024. He transferred out to Lindenwood.
Josh Joyner (RB) -> Missouri State
As a freshman in 2024, running back Josh Joyner played in just one game. He toted the twice for ten yards. Now he'll join one of the newest FBS squads in Missouri State.
Hyrum-Benjamin Moors -> New Mexico Highlands
Defensive tackle Hyrum-Benjamin Moors was sidelined for all of last season to retain his redshirt. He left for Division II New Mexico Highlands this year.
Warren Smith (DB) -> Sacramento State
During his redshirt freshman campaign in 2024, defensive back Warren Smith saw limited game time. In that limited time he made four tackles and broke up a throw. Now he will play for Sacramento State.
Hunter Haines (DB) -> San Diego State
Defensive back Hunter Haines played in five games as a freshman last year, making a lone tackle. He transferred to San Diego State.
Ashton Paine (DB) -> South Dakota
Another DB that did not see much time was redshirt sophomore Ashton Paine. Paine got in during four games and made one stop. Now he joins the Coyotes in South Dakota.
Dylan Mauro (P) -> UC Davis
Punter Dylan Mauro will now play for UC Davis in the FCS after transferring out. He only came in during this offseason so he did not even see a true spot on the WSU roster.
Durham Harris (LS) -> Vanderbilt
Long snapper Durham Harris started all 13 games for the Washington State special teams last year as a redshirt junior. Now he's expected to do the same with Vanderbilt this year.
Chris Barnes (WR) -> Wake Forest
As a freshman in 2024, receiver Chris Barnes saw action in three games and caught a pair of passes for 19 yards. He headed over to Wake Forest this offseason.
A.J. Hasson (OL) -> Wake Forest
Offensive lineman A.J. Hasson also will join the Demon Deacons this year after a freshman season in Pullman where he redshirted last year.