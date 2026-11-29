The Washington State Cougars accomplished what they set out to do Saturday night by sending off their 12 seniors with a season-ending victory.

It just wasn’t how anybody imagined.

After losing starting quarterback Owen Eshelman on the team’s first offensive series with an apparent knee injury, the Cougars turned to run-specialist signal caller Julian Dugger for a rescue mission.

The redshirt sophomore led WSU’s recalibrated run-centric game plan with a game-high 185 rushing yards off the bench, and the Cougars chewed up San Diego State, 17-10, to close out the 2026 season at Gesa Field in Pullman.

WSU finished 3-9 in Kirby Moore’s first season as the coach.

The Cougars deserve credit for adjusting a whole lot on the fly after Eshelman went down off a scramble on their third play from scrimmage.

On third down, Eshelman decided to take off, but got his planted right leg stuck into the turf as he was being twisted down by the Aztecs’ defensive lineman Krishna Clay on a sack at the 11:57 mark of the first quarter.

As Eshelman lay on the ground grabbing his right knee, Moore immediately ran over with team athletic trainers to tend to him. The redshirt freshman was able to walk off under his own power, but his day - and season - was over. He eventually returned to the sideline on crutches - and Moore had no expanded update on his signal caller after the game.

“Very unfortunate and disappointing,” Moore said.

What made matters worse was that SDSU scored on its next third down on Javion Kinnard’s 66-yard catch-and-run screen pass down the left sideline for a 7-0 Aztecs’ lead with 10:38 remaining in the opening quarter.

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Given the circumstances, this game could have gone off the rails in a hurry. But Moore turned to Dugger - not six-game starter Caden Pinnick - to lead the offense, even though both quarterbacks split second-team repetitions this week in practice.

And when Dugger ripped off his longest run of the game - 46 yards - on the second play of WSU’s next possession, Moore decided to roll with backup the rest of the way.

“We had some efficiency and explosiveness with that there on that first drive, and felt that was our best path to victory,” Moore said.

Dugger capped his first series with an 11-yard touchdown keeper run with 7:01 to go in the first quarter, and the Cougars began a run of 17 unanswered points.

“I just have that confidence in myself,” Dugger said.

Moore tailored the play-calling to Dugger’s strengths as a runner. WSU had 64 rushing attempts for 338 yards and a pair of touchdowns, compared to only seven pass attempts - and none in the second half.

“(Dugger) did a really good job of seeing how the defense was playing,” Moore said. “Sometimes, he cut it and got vertical. Sometimes, he bounced it and did a really good job with ball security because he took a lot of contact tonight.”

Maxwell Woods opened the second half with a 45-yard scamper around the left edge, and the Cougars capped their 64-yard scoring drive with Kirby Voorhees’ 3-yard touchdown run off a direct snap for a 17-7 WSU lead.

The Cougars kept the ball for 42:08, which greatly aided the WSU defense in holding SDSU to 222 total yards and 10 first downs in the game.

It gave those 12 seniors a well-deserved parting gift - a win.

“Sending those guys out the right way tonight,” Moore said.