WSU can't shake its biggest problems despite halftime lead over Duquesne

The good news - the Washington State Cougars have not trailed for one second in the first half of their home opener against Duquesne on Saturday.

The bad news? Same unforced errors have crept into the Cougars, who hold a 14-7 halftime lead.

From red-zone penalties to a Caden Pinnick interception into double coverage on WSU’s second play from scrimmage, the offense has only shown marginal increments of improvement.

And the kicking game? Jack Stevens clanked a 30-yard field goal off the right upright early in the second quarter, keeping the game tied at 7-7.

Pinnick broke the tie 10 minutes later with his 19-yard touchdown run, displaying patience and a burst to outrace the Duquesne defense with 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half.

Sep 19, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Caden Pinnick (12) is hit out of bounds by Duquesne Dukes defensive back Caleb Jones (21) during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A first-half grade for the Cougars against their FCS opponent on its third consecutive road trip?

A C-minus.

The Cougars have had a few more explosive plays on Saturday than they had in previous losses at Washington and Kansas State.

WSU went to trickery on its second series, bringing Maxwell Woods in to line up in shotgun while Pinnick split to the right side in the slot.

Woods took the “Wildcat” handoff and dashed 45 yards, setting up Kirby Vorhees’ 8-yard touchdown run to give WSU a 7-0 lead.

Sep 19, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Kirby Vorhees (9) celebrates a touchdown against the Duquesne Dukes during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In all, WSU had eight plays of 10 or more yards in the first half.

Even the defense had its struggles stopping the Dukes’ trio of running backs, surrendering 113 yards on 19 carries - an average of 5.9 yards per carry.

Duquesne scored just its second offensive touchdown of the season when quarterback Carson Camp pushed through on a 1-yard keeper run at the 4:16 mark of the first quarter.