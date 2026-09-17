WSU vs. Duquesne odds, spread and betting lines for Week 3

The Washington State Cougars are 0-2 in real-life football, but even-steven in the betting department.

They are 1-1 in covering the spread.

And for a team that has scored just 17 points in their first two games, WSU - a 38 1/2-point favorite Saturday against Duquesne for its home opener, according to FanDuel Sportsbook - the task of making pro-Cougars bettors satisfied might be a reach.

WSU will just take a win - by big margin or not.

“At the end of the day, we have to score more points,” first-year WSU coach Kirby Moore said. “That is how you win games.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Pacific time at Gesa Field in Martin Stadium in Pullman. It will be televised on the USA Network.

The Cougars, who were 17 1/2-point underdogs at Kansas State last weekend, lost 34-7 in Manhattan, Kansas. They amassed just 166 total yards and no touchdowns.

Sep 12, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Wendell Gregory (1) and linebacker Gabe Powers (35) celebrate a sack against the Washington State Cougars in the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the season-opening Apple Cup against then-No. 17 Washington in Seattle, WSU was a 23 1/2-point underdog. The Cougars lost, 24-10.

WSU enters home opener as a massive favorite

The over/under is set at 53 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Like last week against Kansas State, the Cougars and FCS member Duquesne have never met in a football game.

But it is also a different “first” for the Dukes. This will be the first time they’ve made two trips out of the Eastern time zone in the same season.

And they are doing it for the second time in three weeks after opening the season at Air Force.

Moore warned not to make so much of Duquesne’s 0-2 start so far. The Dukes lost three of their first four games a season ago, but rallied to win six of their final eight games to close out 2025.

All eight Pac-12 teams will be in action on Saturday. Here are the early betting lines for each Week 3 Pac-12 game. All times listed are Pacific time:

• North Texas at Texas State (-3), 9 a.m. (USA Network)

• Utah State (+28.5) at No. 17 Utah, 12:30 p.m. (FOX)

• Duquesne at Washington State (-38.5), 12:30 p.m. (USA Network)

• No. 11 BYU at Colorado State (+17.5), 4:30 p.m.

• South Dakota at Boise State (-24.5), 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

• James Madison at San Diego State (-2.5), 7 p.m. (The CW)

• Montana at Oregon State (-17.5), 8 p.m. (USA Network)

• Fresno State (-6.5) at San Jose State, 8 p.m. (FS1)

WSU vs. Duquesne betting odds, TV channel

Spread: WSU -38.5

Moneyline: WSU N/A, Duquesne +8000

Over/under: 53.5 points

Records against the spread: WSU 1-1, Duquesne 0-2

Game time: 12:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Sept. 19

Television: USA Network

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.