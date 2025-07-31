WSU Football: Five Returning Players With Breakout Potential
Washington State has acquired dozens of transfers this offseason, many of whom appear slated to start. But this doesn't mean that we should forget about all the returning Cougars, some of whom will play critical roles this season. Today, we are taking a look at five returning players who could be primed for big seasons.
Keith Brown - Redshirt SR, Linebacker
A former four-star recruit, Brown will likely be an important piece of the Cougars' front seven in 2025. He played an important rotational role last year in his first season on the Palouse, finishing with 2.5 tackles for loss and a number of QB hurries. With the loss of Kyle Thornton to graduation, Keith is slated for a starting role, and will likely serve as an important veteran presence for WSU this season.
Leo Pulalasi - Redshirt SO, Running Back
This is a player who might fly under peoples' radar at the start of the season. As a redshirt freshman in 2024 Pulalasi averaged 4.6 yards on 65 touches, and also added eight receptions. With Angel Johnson and Kirby Vorhees both coming over from South Dakota State, the Cougar backfield has the potential to be crowded. However, it's worth noting that Pulalasi is the only of these three backs who has had touches at the FBS level. Leo has the potential to be a key part of the backfield in 2025, building off a strong freshman campaign.
Brock Dieu - Redshirt Senior, OL
Brock has been a workhorse in his Washington State career. After starting ten games at right guard in 2024, he stepped in at center for the final two games of the regular season after Devin Kylany went down with an injury. Now, the Cougars are hoping that this versatile redshirt senior can be their every-down guy at this position. In the last two seasons, Dieu has started a total of 21 games. Along with fellow seniors Christian Hilborn and AJ Vaipulu, Brock will be one of the key veterans on the offensive line.
Josh Meredith - Redshirt Senior, Wide Receiver
With Kris Hutson and Carlos Hernandez both transferring to other schools, keeping senior Josh Meredith was a big win for the WSU coaching staff. Not only was Meredith the team's third-leading receiver in 2024, he demonstrated solid chemistry with Zevi Eckhaus in the Holiday Bowl, making five catches for 30 yards. With Williams and Hutson both now gone, the redshirt senior is poised to play a big role in the passing game. Alongside of highly-touted JUCO transfer Devin Ellison, the WSU receiving core has the potential to surprise people.
Zevi Eckhaus - Redshirt Senior, Quarterback
After waiting his turn behind John Mateer, Eckhaus appears ready to lead the offense this season. He has three years of starting experience, throwing for over 8,000 yards and 75 TDs in his time at the FCS level. Eckhaus demonstrated this aggressiveness in the Holiday Bowl against Syracuse, passing for 363 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. While he will certainly want to limit turnovers, Eckhaus has shown the he can lead a high-scoring offense. With an experienced offensive line and quality receiving targets, the senior quarterback could have a big season in 2025.