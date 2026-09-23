WSU gets daunting betting line for home matchup against Arizona

Maybe it's one of those years to bet against the Arizona Wildcats.

Given how good the Wildcats are - they are receiving votes in the latest weekly Associated Press top-25 poll - that might seem like a risky proposition.

But if you in to studying cover-the-spread trends, listen up.

Yes, Arizona went 8-4 against the points spread a year ago. during the regular season.

But in 2024, the Wildcats were 2-10. And two years later - in an even year - they are 0-3.

On Saturday, they visit the Washington State Cougars, their old Pac-12 rival, for a 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time game in Pullman as a 10 1/2-point road favorite, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

And while Arizona found a gear Saturday from the second quarter on against Northern Illinois to pull away for a 42-17 victory in Tucson, the Wildcats have battled injuries and not shown consistency running the football.

Meanwhile, the Cougars can be thankful for a pair of fourth-quarter punt returns for touchdowns by Jaylen Thomas and Tank Hawkins Jr. is covering a 38 1/2-point spread in a 48-7 victory over Duquesne, a FCS opponent.

WSU is now 2-1 in covering the spread this season.

The Cougars, who were 17 1/2-point underdogs at Kansas State last weekend, lost 34-7 in Manhattan, Kansas. They amassed just 166 total yards and no touchdowns.

In the season-opening Apple Cup against then-No. 17 Washington in Seattle, WSU was a 23 1/2-point underdog. The Cougars lost, 24-10.

WSU enters home opener as a home underdog

The Cougars have cashed out reasonably well as a home underdog - 43-33-1.

The over/under is set at 48 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

WSU and Arizona have not played since 2023. The Wildcats came into Pullman and snapped a three-game road losing streak with a 44-6 win. That day, Arizona was a 7 1/2-point underdog to the then-No. 16 Cougars.

All eight Pac-12 teams will again be in action on Saturday. Here are the early betting lines for all eight Week 4 games, listed in Pacific Time:

• San Diego State (+2.5) at Toledo, 9 a.m. (CBS Sports Network)

• Colorado State (+12.5) at UTSA, 9 a.m. (ESPNU)

• Boise State (-7) at Western Michigan, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

• Incarnate Word at Texas State (-30.5), 3 p.m. (USA Network)

• Arizona at Washington State (+10), 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

• Troy at Utah State (-2.5), 4:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

• Oregon State (-10.5) at UTEP, 6 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

• Rice at Fresno State (-14.5), 7 p.m. (The CW)

WSU vs. Arizona betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Arizona -10.5

Moneyline: WSU +330, Arizona -430

Over/under: 48.5 points

Records against the spread: WSU 2-1, Arizona 0-3

Game time: 4:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Sept. 26

Television: CBS

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.