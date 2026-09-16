WSU has 3 matchups it must win against Duquesne

Winless Washington State University won't be the only football program in Pullman on Saturday, determined to take a big jump in the right direction.

Much like the Cougars, who returned nobody from the starting defense in 2025, this week's FCS opponent, Duquesne, has seven new starters on that side of the ball.

Neither offense is lighting the world on fire, either.

With all of that said, first-year Washington State University coach Kirby Moore is in a great position to not only pick up his first head-coaching victory Saturday, but the Cougars should be in their best feel-good spot for the entire season.

Here are three matchups WSU has to take advantage of to earn a convincing victory over Duquesne at Gesa Field:

1. Caden Pinnick needs to make plays with his legs

Sep 12, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Caden Pinnick (12) is tackled by Kansas State Wildcats safety Koy Beasley (0) during the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It hasn't been an easy couple of weeks for the Duquesne defense.

On opening weekend, facing Air Force's run-first offense, quarterback Liam Szarka rushed for 51 yards and a game-high two touchdowns in his team's 34-0 victory.

And last weekend against fellow FCS program Youngstown State, now ranked No. 9 in the country, quarterback Beau Brungard went bonkers against the Duquesne defense with 290 passing yards and six touchdowns, and 111 rushing yards and another couple of scores.

Against both of those teams, Duquesne primarily played a 4-4 shell defense that had difficulty slowing down inside runs to either quarterbacks or running backs.

This should be a productive weekend for overdue WSU quarterback Caden Pinnick, especially on the ground, and tailback Kirby Vorhees, whose best run against a stout Kansas State defense last week came between the tackles.

2. WSU's secondary has a chance to make plays

Sep 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) carries the ball and Washington State Cougars safety Jaylen Thomas (3) defends during the third quarter at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like WSU, the Duquesne offense has produced just one touchdown through two road games in 2026.

It's been a struggle for seventh-year transfer quarterback Carson Camp, who missed a few wide-open wide receivers against Youngstown State. And when he was "completing" passes, it was to the wrong team (two interceptions).

So far, Camp is 12-for-27 for 105 yards with one touchdown and the two interceptions.

Much like last weekend, this could be a game where the secondary has a few opportunities for turnovers. Safety Jaylen Thomas is coming off a two-interception game and was named the Pac-12 Conference defensive player of the week. One of those turnovers was returned 50 yards by Thomas for the Cougars' lone touchdown.

And good news for the WSU defense - nicked-up starting cornerbacks Jalil Tucker and Khamari Terrell are expected to return to the lineup this week.

3. WSU has to contain Duquesne's explosive running back

Sep 5, 2026; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Duquesne Dukes head coach Jerry Schmitt in the third quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the WSU coaches put on Duquesne game film from the loss at Youngstown State, they will immediately spot the Dukes' scariest playmaker - big-and-shifty running back Ness Davis, who apparently has a lift-off gear to his game.

On his first carry, Davis completely hurdled over a Youngstown State defender and turned on the jets down the left sideline for a season-long 36-yard run, setting up an opening field goal.

Davis finished with 88 yards on 11 carries - and has a skill set to poke a few holes in the Cougars' defense.

WSU is coming off a loss where it gave up 302 rushing yards on 40 carries to Kansas State, including a 75-yard touchdown run by Rodney Fields Jr. in the third quarter.

Moore said the defense lost gap integrity on a few big Kansas State runs in the second half, and surely that has been an emphasis this week in practice.