WSU has major questions to answer before Duquesne game

Even though in-depth discussions took place on the plane ride home from Kansas on Saturday night, and continued behind closed doors at Washington State University football headquarters Sunday - nobody lost current standing Monday (at least publicly).

First-year coach Kirby Moore reiterated throughout his weekly Monday press conference that the on-field production issues, especially offensively and in the kicking game, did not point to one coach or player.

It is an 'everybody' thing, he added.

"Collectively, we've got to play better," Moore said.

Here are three things WSU needs to clean up before kicking off against Duquesne for the home opener Saturday in Pullman:

1. WSU needs to find an offensive spark

Through two games, Miami leads all FBS programs in total offense at 702.5 yards per game.

In last -place ranking, 138th - WSU sits at 204.0 yards per game (some eight yards behind Central Michigan).

Through two games, Army leads the country in rushing offense (394.0 ypg). WSU is 123rd at 100.5 ypg.

Through two games, SMU is No., 1 in the nation in passing offense at 442.0 ypg. WSU is tied for 131st with Army at 103.5 ypg.

Yeah, you know - WSU's offense has been putrid. One of the worst in school history for an early-September tilt.

Nobody is asking the Cougars to be Miami or SMU on offense, but how about something closer to the middle, like, say, UCLA or Tennessee?

Moore pointed out Monday that quarterback Caden Pinnick "showed he can keep plays alive" with his scrambling ability. That's great in a pinch, but not optimal in sustaining drives that lead to scoring points.

Moore lamented recurring protection issues and said coaches might look at different combinations and rotations this week to find something that works.

And now, with Tony Freeman lost for the season, Moore conceded he needs to expand the in-game receiver rotation. The Cougars went largely with Daniel Blood,v Darrius Clemons and Brendan Ganashmoorthy against Kansas State on Saturday.

"At the end of day, we have to score more points to be successful," Moore said.

2. The defense can't afford another heavy workload

In the span of six days against Washington in the Apple Cup, and Kansas State on Saturday, the WSU defense had been on the field for 139 snaps - including a whopping 75 against the Wildcats.

That kind of workload will wipe out any defense, much less the Cougars' stout unit.

Moore could tell it took its toll on his defenders, too, against Kansas State, which ripped off four 20-yard plays in the third quarter.

"The third downs we can execute better," Moore said. "The pass rush has got to show up. There were times (Saturday) we didn't get all the way to the quarterback, and he was able to extend and find guys.

"In the second half, it was (issues) with gap integrity. We had a couple of misfits there (and runs) broke ... so we've got to play team defense."

3. Caden Pinnick needs to lead by example

By now, whether on the official WSU channel or snippets on social media, many saw how Pinnick answered questions in his post-game press conference after the loss to Kansas State.

The tone of his terse answers was dismissive, at best.

It wouldn't be a good look for any player. But this is a quarterback at a new program making his second start. A honeymoon extension?

To Pinnick's credit, whether he was advised by coaches or university officials or not, he sat at the podium with a very different demeanor. He even led off his press conference by making a statement about his actions on Saturday.

"I'd like to touch on Saturday a little - (it was) not quite the response that you want. As you guys lose two games in a row, emotions can be high. And as a quarterback of this team and university, it is my job to give this team and institution some pride and belief. My frustrations from the last two weeks crept on me and got the best of me. It is a growing process for me as well, and I am looking to get better," he said.

Surely it was a moment of growth for a guy who seems personable and very likable.