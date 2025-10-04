WSU Head Coach Jimmy Rogers Says He Probably Wouldn't Recruit Himself As a Player
While Jimmy Rogers grew up in Arizona, his midwest sensibilities are clearly keeping him humble.
The head coach of the Washington State Cougars football program appeared this week on the Inside WSU Athletics with Anne McCoy podcast. The WSU Director of Athletics asked Rogers about his childhood and what kind of athlete he was growing up, the Chandler, Arizona product and former South Dakota State linebacker was quick to downplay his own athletic ability.
"I was an average athlete. Probably wouldn't recruit myself," Rogers stated. "I would care more about how I was remembered as a teammate. I worked really hard. I tried to make people around me better. I didn't settle ever. There wasn't any complacency in my game. I was an average athlete, I just tried hard to be in the right spot and be coachable."
As a player at Arizona's Hamilton High School, Rogers was his region's Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2004 and was a first-team all-state selection. In both his junior and senior high school seasons, Rogers helped lead Hamilton to Arizona state titles. After signing with South Dakota State, Rogers was a three-year starter and helped guide the Jackrabbits to the FCS playoffs. He made 312 tackles with three interceptions and three three force fumbles in 46 games played.
Rogers went on in the interview to say it was his own coaches that made him want to pursue his chosen profession and that the joy of molding players is his motivation to keep doing it. Rogers was the head coach at South Dakota State for two seasons before taking the job in Pullman. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the Jackrabbits back in 2010.
"I love to take players from the initial start of when we get them, and hear out what is important to them, and then push them to accomplish their dreams becauseI think if you're doing it for any other reason but that, you're not doing it the right way and you'll get caught up in all the emotions of what happens as far as results in games. It is about the players. It's about their future."
Washington State football was idle this week after a 3-2 start to the season. They return to the field on October 11 in Oxford, Mississippi for a contest against an Ole Miss team ranked inside the top five in AP Poll.