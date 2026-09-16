WSU is finding a new way to use Leo Pulalasi

For a different reason, junior Leo Pulalasi can hardly contain his excitement for Washington State University's upcoming home football opener this weekend against Duquesne.

In a few days, he will not only see his parents, Michael and Jackie, in Pullman, but at some point, he will get to sit down for a home-style meal.

"Mom cooks," he said. "I love her beef stew."

Anything to put meat on his bones for his new role in the WSU offense.

Firmly part of the Cougars' three-pronged running back rotation, Pulalasi has also been utilized more in his fourth season as an H-back, which blends the rugged blocking skills of a tight end and fullback.

First-year WSU coach Kirby Moore mentioned that role for Pulalasi came about when returning tight ends Trey Leckner (foot) and Beau Baker (foot) were hobbled with injuries during the summer, leaving senior Jack Pedersen as the lone trusted option.

Sep 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State head coach Kirby Moore. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"(Pulalasi's role) has probably evolved throughout the offseason," Moore said. "Whether it's Leo, whether it's Max (Woods), whether it's Kirby (Vorhees), we want to find ways to keep those guys on the field."

Which is all Pulalasi, a product of Lakes High School across the state in Lakewood, Wash., has wanted with the Cougars.

In fact, Pulalasi made just the second start of his career in the Apple Cup as the second running back on the field for WSU's first play from scrimmage.

And early in the fourth quarter, it was Pulalasi's lead block out of the backfield that sprung quarterback Caden Pinnick loose for an 11-yard touchdown run through the middle of the line. It is still the Cougars' lone offensive touchdown this season.

Nov 11, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Leo Pulalasi (22) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Game one, I just really came out hitting everything I could ... and putting my body on the line," Pulalasi said. "That was my main focus."

The revamped role is a far cry from what the 6-foot-1, 208-pounder is used to. He was a prolific all-around running back coming out of high school. And in his previous three seasons at WSU, he has primarily lined up at tailback, totaling 612 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns while adding another 22 receptions.

So far this season, Pulalasi has seen six rushing attempts for 11 yards and caught three passes from Pinnick for 12 yards.

"My role has been different from high school when I was getting the ball in every game," Pulalasi said.