WSU loses key offensive weapon for rest of season with torn ACL

The Washington State University offense and special-teams return units will be missing their key explosive piece for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Tony Freeman, one of four returning offensive starters for the Cougars, slumped to the ground at the end of the team's third offensive series in the Apple Cup on Sept. 6 - a 24-10 WSU loss to state rival Washington in Husky Stadium.

Freeman did not play Saturday against Kansas State. On Monday, first-year Cougars coach Kirby Moore announced that his top receiver will miss the rest of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

"We will support Tony through this," Moore said.

Date for Freeman's surgery has yet to be determined, Moore said.

And for an offense that hasn't so far shown to have a legitimate deep threat since Freeman went down just 10 minutes into the Apple Cup, the news could not be worse.

A transfer from the College of Monteo in 2025, Freeman saw action in all 13 games, including one start as a sophomore against the Huskies in the Apple Cup. He was also the team's primary punt returner.

Last season, Freeman had one of the best special-teams return seasons in program history. His 415 return yards and 17.3-yard return average were both WSU records, and he was named the Pacific-12 Conference's special-teams performer of the year.

Also, as a junior, Freeman caught 54 passes for 590 yards and three touchdowns. Those totals were second on the team to Josh Meredith.

This summer, the Richmond, California product was named one of four team captains - and considered a vital piece of the offense for new quarterback Caden Pinnick.

He was not targeted in the first quarter of the Apple Cup. And after a Pinnick sack on third down of WSU's third series, Freeman stayed down on the ground, needing help from the athletic trainers to get to the sideline.

Freeman later returned with a bag of ice taped heavily around his knee.

Early last week, Moore immediately ruled Freeman out for the Kansas State game, noting he might be facing an extended absence while the team was waiting for imaging test results, which revealed the ligament tear.

In two games, senior transfers Daniel Blood (seven receptions, 71 yards) and Darrius Clemons (six receptions,m 67 yards) have led the receiving group. Clemons' 11.2-yard-per-catch average leads the offense.

Moore singled out Clemons, making a couple of plays against Kansas State, but noted the offense needs to keep Blood, the week-one standout, busier than he was Saturday.