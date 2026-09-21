WSU's next test is a quarterback who just made Arizona history

In Arizona's most recent football-game trips to Pullman, the results have been either a big hit or a big miss.

Before a 44-6 win in the most recent visit to the Palouse in 2023, the Wildcats had dropped their three previous games to Washington State University at Gesa Field - 69-7 in 2016, 69-28 in 2018 and 44-18 in 2021, when both schools were members of the old Pac-12 Conference.

Last week, both schools survived slow starts to pull away for big home victories. WSU earned its first win of 2026 with a 48-7 win over FCS opponent Duquesne, while the Wildcats - who trailed by 10 points right out of the gate - rallied for a 42-17 victory over winless Northern Illinois.

The man behind Arizona's turnaround

Wanting to uphold the tradition of all-time winningest Wildcats coach Dick Tomey, his protege, Brent Brennan, 53, led the program to one of its best seasons in 2025 with nine wins, including a trip to the Holiday Bowl.

Sep 12, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) and head coach Brent Brennan talk prior to the game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A former wide receiver with a keen offensive football mind, Brennan first came to Arizona in 2000 as a graduate assistant under Tomey and followed him to San Jose State in 2005 to join his staff. He then succeeded Tomey as the coach (2017).

After being hired as the Arizona coach in 2024, he signed a contract extension in the offseason through 2030.

Brennan has one previous trip to Pullman as the SJSU coach in 2018, losing 31-0 to the Cougars.

One of Brennan’s associate head coaches is Joe Salave’a, who was WSU’s defensive line coach from 2012-16.

The playmakers WSU will have to contain

RT Tristan Bounds, 6-8, 320, sr.

QB Noah Fifita, 5-10, 190, sr.

RB Kedrick Reescano, 6-0, 215, sr.

WR Tre Spivey, 6-4, 215, sr.

Arizona's defense has weapons, too

LB Taye Brown, 6-2, 230, sr.

CB Jay’Vion Cole, 5-10, 190, sr.

S Malcolm Hartzog Jr., 5-8, 190, sr.

DL Tre Smith, 6-5, 265, sr.

Meet Arizona's record-setting quarterback

There won't be too many times WSU faces a career 10,000-yard passer - but the Cougars will Saturday night in Noah Fifita, the program's record-holder for passing yards (10,017).

Sep 12, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) stands on the field before a game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In last week's 42-17 win over Northern Illinois last Saturday in Tucson, Arizona, Fifita completed 31 of 34 passes for 325 yards and five total touchdowns.

His 7-yard completion to Isaiah Mizell in the fourth quarter was the pass that broke Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles' previous passing mark of 10,011, set in 2011.

"We came out for that last drive, and somebody said he was 2 yards from the record," Brennan told reporters in his post-game press conference. "I just felt as a program we owe it to him to give him a chance to do that here."

After his four passing touchdowns in the win, he extended his school-record total to 80.

Fifita has plenty of weapons around him

Fifita, whose pocket poise, bouncy footwork and rocket arm separate him from most signal callers, completed passes to 11 different receivers in the victory over Northern Illinois.

The highlight-reel play came on Spivey's one-handed 10-yard touchdown catch in the back of the end zone during Arizona's scoring blitz after falling behind 10-0 early.

Chris Hunter caught a 38-yard touchdown pass. The talented Mizell hauled in his first career score on a 14-yard catch. And Tyler Powell caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Fifita to open the third quarter.

Throw in Caleb Smith's 89-yard punt return up the middle for a touchdown in the first half, and the Wildcats put their playmaking firepower on display - all set up by Fifita.

"Any good quarterback-receiver relationship has natural chemistry," Brennan said.