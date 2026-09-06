WSU vs. No. 17 Washington starting lineups for 2026 Apple Cup
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SEATTLE — Call it the early-bird Apple Cup to kick off the Kirby Moore coaching era at Washington State University.
Both by date and time.
The intra-state rivalry college football game between the WSU Cougars and the Washington Huskies hits the third consecutive season being held in September - but first as a season opener. Included in that was the Huskies' 59-24 victory in Pullman.
The Huskies hold a 77-34-6 advantage in the series, including a 44-18 mark when the series was dubbed the Apple Cup.
Moore, who grew up 160 miles away in Prosser, Wash., was hired Dec. 12 as the Cougars' new coach after spending three seasons as the offensive coordinator. It is his first head-coaching position at any level.
During the offseason, Moore brought in 50 newcomers, including 29 players who transferred from four-year programs elsewhere. One of those was starting quarterback Caden Pinnick, who starred at UC Davis as a freshman.
WSU returns 24 letter winners from last season's 7-6 squad, but only four starters - wide receiver Tony Freeman, running back Kirby Vorhees and offensive linemen Jonny Lester and Ashton Tripp - all of whom prepped at high schools in eastern Washington.
Prior to kickoff, the UW released its depth chart days in advance. WSU, on the other hand, did not release its two-deep prior to kickoff.
Here are the full starting lineups for WSU and Washington for the Apple Cup:
WSU offense
Left tackle: Ashton Tripp
Left guard: Chris Lino
Center: Noah Dunham
Right guard: Nick Bakken
Right tackle: Jonny Lesterr
Tight end: Jack Pedersen
Quarterback: Caden Pinnick
Running back: Kirby Vorhees
Wide receiver: Tony Freeman
Wide receiver: Daniel Blood
Wide receiver: Darrius Clemons
Washington offense
Left tackle: Kodi Greene
Left guard: John Mills
Center: Kolt Dietrich
Right guard: Champ Taulealea
Right tackle: Drew Azzopardl
Tight end: Decker DeGraaf
Quarterback: Demond Williams Jr.
Running back: Quaid Carr
Wide receiver: Christian Moss
Wide receiver: Dezmen Roebuck
Wide receiver: Rashid Williams
WSU defense
Defensive end: Linus Zunk
Defensive tackle: Paul Hutson III
Defensive tackle: Jirah Leaupepetele
Defensive end: Matyus McLain
Linebacker: DJ Warner
Linebacker:d Keith Brown
Linebacker: Eduwa Okundays
Nickel: Jamarey Smith
Cornerback: Jaliil Tucker
Cornerback: Khamari Terrell
Safety: Jeremiah Bernard
Safety: Jaylen Thomas
Washington defense
Defensive end: Jacob Lane
Defensive tackle: Elinnelis Davis
Defensive tackle: Derek Colman-Brusa
Defensive end: Ramzak Fruean
Linebacker: Zaydrius Rainey-Sale
Linebacker: Jacob Manu
Nickel: Rahshawn Clark
Cornerback: Dylan Robinson
Cornerback: Emmanuel Karmley
Safety: Rylon Dillard-Allen
Safety: Alex McLaughlin
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