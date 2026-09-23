WSU receiver went from national champion to ‘worst thing that ever happened to me’

There aren’t too many people walking around Pullman with a national-championship ring in tow.

Washington State University wide receiver Darrius Clemons might be the only one in college football, which is a big reason he is keeping his location a big secret.

“I think I’ve worn it in public once since I’ve gotten it,” Clemons said. “It is in Pullman somewhere, I won’t get too specific (on its location).”

Clemons’ journey to the Cougars has been a long, and at some junctures, trying one.

Once the top prospect coming out of Oregon in the 2022 class, he landed at the University of Michigan, where he was part of the Wolverines’ College Football Playoff national championship run during the 2023 season.

Michigan wide receiver Darrius Clemons (0) warms up before the Big Ten championship game against Purdue at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After that memorable season, Clemons transferred closer to home at Oregon State, where he played in 2024 - and sat out last season after suffering a torn Achilles’ injury during preseason camp.

Now, he is at WSU as a redshirt senior for first-year coach Kirby Moore - with former Oregon State coach Trent Bray as the Cougars’ defensive coordinator.

And when top returning receiver Tony Freeman went down in the season opener with a serious knee injury in the Apple Cup, Clemons is one of the guys the WSU passing offense will be relying on to move the chains moving forward.

The big-framed outside receiver at 6-foot-3, 217 pounds, is the co-leader on the team along with Daniel Blood, with 10 receptions, totaling 100 yards.

He is the only pass catcher with three or more catches in each game against the Huskies, Kansas State and Duquesne.

“When Caden (Pinnick) throws me the ball,” Clemons said, “he expects me to make a play.”

What Clemons uniquely brings to the WSU receivers’ room is a deeply thoughtful perspective on football and a burning desire to expand his knowledge base.

Washington State Cougars wide receiver Darrius Clemons (4). | Photo courtesy of Washington State Athletics

During his career, he has had four different position coaches, including Derek Sage, who is in his second stint with the Cougars after spending time previously under the late Mike Leach.

Those types of changes might turn some players off. But not Clemons, who enjoys hearing what different coaches have to offer.

“There are so many different ways to skin a cat,” Clemons said. “Guys say it in different ways. It hits people’s brains in different ways. I definitely welcome the knowledge and opportunity to learn from different people.”

Where does that thirst of knowledge come from?

“Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve always asked a ton of questions - about anything - because I like learning new stuff,” Clemons said. “It drove my mom (Christa) crazy. But my dad (Larry) is really, really similar. He asks a ton of questions, too.”

That is how Clemons’ mind worked, too, when he experienced “the worst thing that ever happened to me in my life” during OSU training camp, rupturing his Achilles in August of 2025.

Oregon State's Darrius Clemons (4) catches the ball during the first day of spring practice at the Tommy Prothro Football Complex on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After surgery, Clemons admitted the recovery and rehabilitation process was painfully arduous.

He said he couldn’t put his foot in the ground for the first six weeks.

“To shower, I would have to have a chair,” he said. “It was humiliating being a grown man and not being able to wash yourself normally.”

Weeks were filled with three-steps-forward, two-steps backward progress, he said.

“I felt like my old self like five different times,” Clemons said. “When you are out for so long, and you just get certain abilities back, you feel like you’ve climbed over the mountain. … There were a lot of checkpoints along the way.”

Now healthy, he is fully ready to make this season his best one yet.

“I just try and do my part,” Clemons said. “Each day in practice, I put my best foot forward - and Saturday in games.”