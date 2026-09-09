WSU releases official Week 2 depth chart for Kansas State

For his debut as a head coach, Kirby Moore played coy with a little bit of gamesmanship, bringing the Washington State Cougars into Seattle for the Apple Cup.

Moore did not release a WSU depth chart prior to the game against 17th-ranked Washington. What you saw on the first play from scrimmage is what you got.

This week, the Cougars did publish an official two-deep heading into their road game at Kansas State on Saturday:

WSU offensive 2-deep

Quarterback: Starter - Caden Pinnick, soph. Backups -Owen Eshelman, fr and Julian Duigger, soph.

Running back: Starter - Kirby Vorhees, jr. Backups - Maxwell Woods, soph. and Leo Pulalasi, jr. and Trey Hill Jr., fr.

Wide receiver: Starter - Darrius Clemons, sr. Backup - Branden Ganashmoorthy, jr.

Wide receiver: Starter - Tony Freeman, sr. Backup - Tank Hawkins Jr., soph.

Wide receiver: Starter - Daniel Blood, sr. Backup - Jordan Dees, soph.

Tight end: Starter - Jack Pedersen, sr. Backups - Trey Leckner, jr. and Beau Baker, soph. and Cash Landau, fr. and Peyton Read, fr.

Left tackle: Starter - Ashton Tripp, jr. Backup - Maximus McGree, sr.

Left guard: Starter - Kyle Martin, jr. Backup - Chris Lino, soph.

Center: Starter - Noah Dunham, jr. Backup - Arion Williams, fr.

Right guard: Starter - Nick Bakken, soph. Backup - Sone Falealo, soph. and Turner Bertrand, fr.

Right tackle: Starter - Jonny Lester, sr. Backup - Jaylin Caldwell, sr.

WSU defensive 2-deep

Defensive end/edge: Starter - Linus Zunk, sr. Backup - Malachi Wrice, soph. and Eduwa Okundaye, soph.

Defensive tackle: Starter - Jirah Leaupepetele, jr. Bacikup - Damarjhe Lewis, sr.

Defensive tackle: Starter - Kaden Beatty, jr. Backup - Paul Huston III, sr. and Josh Wedel, fr.

Defensive end/edge: Starter - Matyus McLain, jr. Backup - Ben Beatty, soph. and Michael Hughes, jr.

Middle linebacker: Starter - Keith Brown, sr. Backup - Nylan Brown, jr. and Jack Ellison, soph.

Weakside linebacker: Starter - DJ Warner, jr. Backup - Isaiah Hung, fr.

Nickel: Starter - Jamarey Smith, fr. Backup - Ishmael Gibbs, fr.

Cornerback: Starter - Khamari Terrell, sr. Backup - CJ Solis-Lumar, soph.

Safety: Starter - Jaylen Thomas, soph. Backup - Jshawn Frausto-Ramos, jr. and Trey Ridley, soph.

Safety: Starter - Jeremiah Bernard, jr. Backup - Jackquintin Bal, jr. and Kyle Peterson, soph.

Cornerback: Jalil Tucker, sr. Backup - Kai Rapolla, sr.

WSU special teams 2-deep

Kicker: Starter - Jack Stevens, soph. Backup - Miguel Arenas, soph.s

Punter: Starter - Max Dean, soph. Backup - Josh Lijesen, soph.

Long snapper: Starter - Sean Bures, jr. Backup - Jeremy Sousa, soph.

Punt returner: Starter - Tony Freeman, sr. Backup - Tank Hawkins Jr., soph.

Kickoff returner: Starters - Jalil Tucker, sr. and Tank Hawkins Jr., soph.