WSU's Jimmy Rogers Praises Offensive Line Vets, Team Urgency To Start Spring Ball
Spring football is underway in Pullman and Washington State's new head coach is already liking what he's seeing, especially up front. Following Saturday's first practice of the year, Jimmy Rogers praised the upperclassmen on the Cougars' offensive line.
"Some of the older guys on the O line, [Christian] Hilborn and Brock Dieu, those guys kind of set the pace at the o-line position... I thought the urgency, the excitement of practice was high," said Rogers in an interview.
Coming into 2025, WSU's offensive line has been pegged as one of the positions that needs attention the most after losing guys like Esa Pole and Fa'alili Fa'amoe, both of which were starters last year. The aforementioned Hilborn and Dieu look to be the next men up to fill those leadership roles in the trenches.
Between the pair of redshirt seniors, Hilborn and Dieu combined for 23 starts last year and have all five major positions on the line covered. Hilborn has played every o-line position but center while Dieu delivered snaps during two contests last year. That kind of experience and versatility is something that should prove to be a huge asset for the unit this season.
The other projected starters on Washington State's offensive line this season are redshirt senior Noah Dunham at center, sophomore Ashton Tripp at right tackle, and redshirt junior Johnny Lester at left tackle. More names to watch, however, will be Kyle Martin, Zack Miller, Carson Osmus and Nick Bakken who transferred in from South Dakota State.
Rogers was also stressed the importance of making the most of the limited time his team will have together this spring and was pleased with the urgency he saw from the first day.
"I thought the urgency, the excitment of practice was high," he said. "Every rep matters... this whole preparation of 15 practices is huge. It's kind of how you lead into the summer."
The Cougars spring practices will continue on March 4 going every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday (excluding Spring Break) before concluding on April 12 with the playing of the annual Crimson and Grey game.