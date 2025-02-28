WSU's Kyle Williams Meets With Chicago Bears, New England Patriots
Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams is the Cougars' lone representative this week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Williams is making use of the time, meeting with multiple NFL teams as he looks to secure a professional opportunity.
As of Friday afternoon, Williams has already had meetings with the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots.
The 6'0" Williams would join a Chicago Bears team still rebuilding under first-overall pick Caleb Williams and newly hired head coach Ben Johnson. The Bears, who finished with a record of 5-12, had the fifth-fewest passing yards in the NFL in 2024 with 3552.
Williams described his meeting with the Patriots as "fun" and noted "I love the organization...I feel like I could come in and thrive early on and I'm just really excited."
The Patriots went 4-13 in 2024, and will also enter 2025 with a new head coach in former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Drake Maye is projected to again be the Pats' starting quarterback after being the third overall selection in the 2024 draft. Maye threw 15 touchdowns with ten interceptions last season.
In his final season of college football in 2024, Williams helped the Cougars to an 8-5 record, catching 70 passes for 1198 yards with 14 touchdowns - the second-most touchdown catches in Washington State history for a single season.
Across 50 college games (three seasons at UNLV, two at WSU), Williams caught 248 balls for 3609 yards with 29 touchdowns.
Wide receivers are scheduled for their workout portion of the NFL Combine on Saturday, March 1, alongside quarterbacks and running backs. Coverage of the day's events will take be broadcast on NFL Network.