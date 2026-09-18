WSU's Sean Bures never planned to long-snap. Now he's a scholarship starter

Sean Bures didn’t win a lot of football games at North Thurston High School, but he tried a lot of new things.

Bures was the team’s starting placekicker for four seasons. He played both middle linebacker and outside linebacker. He saw snaps at offensive guard. And in practice, he even took repetitions at fullback.

“To be honest, I had the intention of being a kicker in college,” Bures said.

Little did he know his path would take an unexpected turn when his father, Brett, signed him up for a Rubio Long Snapping camp in Seattle, just for the heck of it, before his junior year in high school.

“Without asking,” Bures said with a chuckle.

That spontaneous decision ended up changing Bures’ life forever.

Never having long-snapped before, Bures still showed enough raw talent in the skills competition to make the finals - and earn a spot training with Rubio instructors.

“After that, my dad and I looked at each other and said, ‘This is what we are going to do!’” Bures said.

Washington State Cougars long snapper Sean Bures (41). | Photo courtesy of Washington State Athletics

After years of touring college camps and long-snapping showcases, Bures received a few preferred walk-on opportunities at various NCAA Division I programs, but decided to walk on at Washington State University in 2023.

“I had no intent of coming here and riding the wave, or going through the motions of being a walk-on,” Bures said. “My intention was working, grinding and earning the opportunity I have now.”

And after spending two years standing on the sideline, the 6-foot, 215-pounder made his WSU long-snapping debut last season against North Texas.

Over the offseason, Bures earned the starting position. And last month, in a meeting in front of the team, first-year WSU coach Kirby Moore announced that the Lacey native was one of four walk-ons to earn a scholarship for the 2026 season.

After the meeting, Bures - who someday has plans to be a chiropractor - walked into Martin Stadium to FaceTime with his parents and tell them the news.

“They were so stoked,” Bures said. “The smiles on both of my parents’ faces brought an even bigger smile to me.”

And after being the long-snapper on punts, field goals and PAT kicks for the first two games at Washington and Kansas State, Bures gets to take the field for the Cougars’ home opener Saturday against Duquesne as a starter on scholarship.

“Everyone has a journey,” Bures said. “You have to find your journey and make that journey what you want.”