WSU vs. Kansas State betting odds: Point spread, moneyline and over/under

After its respectable showing in the Apple Cup on Sunday, the Washington State Cougars' task doesn't get that much easier this weekend, heading to Manhattan, Kansas, for another road game at Kansas State.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 a.m. Pacific time at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on TNT and HBO Max.

WSU, which was a 23 1/2-point underdog to the Huskies last week - and easily covered after a 24-10 loss to the 17th-ranked team in the country - enters Saturday in a slightly better standing. The Cougars are 17 1/2-point road underdogs.

On the moneyline, WSU is at +750 while the Wildcats are at -1100.

The over/under is set at 49.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

WSU has never played Kansas State, but that doesn't mean first-year coach Kirby Moore doesn't have familiarity with new Wildcats coach Collin Klein or a few of his key staff members.

While the offensive coordinator at Missouri, Moore traded wits with Klein, who had been the offensive playcaller at Texas A&M for the past two seasons in the SEC. And Klein's defensive coordinator is Jordan Peterson, who was also with the Aggies as co-defensive coordinator.

And new Wildcats offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson was on the Missouri offensive staff with Moore as the quarterbacks coach.

All-time, WSU holds a 7-20 record against teams currently part of the Big 12 Conference. The last time the Cougars faced a team from that conference was in 2024. They defeated Texas Tech, 37-16, in the second game of the season.

All eight Pac-12 Conference teams will be in action on Saturday. Here are the early betting lines for each Pac-12 game. All times listed are Pacific time.

• Washington State (+17.5) at Kansas State, 9 a.m. (TNT)

• Utah State (+26.5) at Washington, 12:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

• UTSA at Texas State (-1.5), 12:30 p.m. (The CW)

• Memphis at Boise State (-7.5), 3 p.m. (USA Network)

• Southern Utah at Colorado State (-20.5), 4 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

• San Diego State (+11.5) at UCLA, 4:15 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

• Texas Tech at Oregon State (+26.5), 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

• Sacramento State at Fresno State (-18.5), 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

WSU vs. Kansas State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Kansas State -17.5

Moneyline: WSU +750, Kansas State -1100

Over/under: 49.5 points

Records against the spread: WSU 1-0, Kansas State 1-0

Game time: 9 a.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Sept. 12

Television: TNT and HBO Max

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.