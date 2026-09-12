WSU vs. Kansas State delayed by weather as Cougars trail 17-7 at halftime

Last Sunday against 17th-ranked Washington, the Washington State University defense flexed - and the offense struggled as the Huskies had a 10-point lead at halftime of an eventual 24-10 victory in the Apple Cup.

Same result - in the same manner - Saturday against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas.

Safety Jaylen Thomas has a big first half for the Cougars' defense, picking off Avery Johnson twice, including a 47-yard return for a touchdown on the final play of the first half.

The Wildcats lead 17-7, in a game that is now in a weather delay of at least 30 minutes over the threat of a potential thunderstorm.

Our half starts now. pic.twitter.com/9mpTQsot7X — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) September 12, 2026

Again, the WSU defense's bend-but-don't-break approach has largely worked, although Johnson has tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter.

And with the Wildcats near midfield, Johnson tried to hit Brandon White for a short pass along the right sideline. Thomas read it perfectly, picked off the pass on a break on the route and weaved through a couple of Kansas State players, including the quarterback, for a touchdown with no time remaining.

It was not only Thomas' first interception return for a touchdown in his college career, but both first-half interceptions were also the first of his career as well.

It was a similar feeling to the end of the first half last week when the WSU defense stopped the Huskies at the goal line on the final play.

But, for the second consecutive week, the Cougars have done very little on offense.

Last week, they managed just 73 yards in the first half. On Saturday, they totaled 84 yards.

Again, like last week, WSU had a chance to score on its opening series, but Jack Stevens missed a long field goal.

On Saturday, the distance was much more manageable - 37 yards - but Stevens' low kick was deflected by Jordan Allen and missed badly to the left.