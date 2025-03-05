3 Washington State Men's Basketball Players Earn All-WCC Honors for 2024-25
Following the conclusion of their first regular season as a member of the West Coast Conference, the Washington State Cougars saw three members of the men's basketball program receive postseason honors from the WCC.
Freshman guard Tomas Thrastarson was one of five players on the All-WCC Freshman Team. The Iceland native appeared in 28 games averaging 4.4 points per contest and 2.9 rebounds per game. He scored in double figures twice in his first season in Pullman.
Meanwhile, junior guard Nate Calmese and redshirt sophomore forward LeJuan Watts each earned an honorable mention. Calmese led the Cougars in scoring and was seventh in the WCC with 15 points per game. Watts averaged 13.3 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game (#10 in the WCC),
Watts posted nine double-doubles on the season, along with just the second triple-double in Washington State history.
The Cougs finished the regular season with a record of 18-13 overall and an 8-10 WCC record. They earned the #6 seed in the WCC Tournament.
WSU will play their first game in the WCC tTournament on Saturday, March 8 at 8:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+ against either Loyola Marymount, Pacific, or San Diego.
2024-25 All-WCC Men’s Basketball Major Awards
Player of the Year: Augustas Marciulionis, Saint Mary's
Coach of the Year: Randy Bennett, Saint Mary's
Defensive Player of the Year: Mitchell Saxen, Saint Mary's
Newcomer of the Year: Paulius Murauskas, Saint Mary's
Sixth Man of the Year: Mikey Lewis, Saint Mary's
Freshman of the Year: Austin Rapp, Portland
2024-25 All-WCC Men’s Basketball First Team
Adama-Alpha Bal - Sr. - G - Santa Clara
Nolan Hickman- Sr. - G - Gonzaga
Graham Ike - Sr. - F - Gonzaga
Augustas Marciulionis - Sr. - G - Saint Mary's
Paulius Murauskas - So. - F - Saint Mary's
Ryan Nembhard - Sr. - G - Gonzaga
Michael Rataj - Jr. - F - Oregon State
Mitchell Saxen - Sr. - C - Saint Mary's
Malik Thomas - Sr. - G - San Francisco
Marcus Williams - Sr. - G - San Francisco
2024-25 All-WCC Men’s Basketball Second Team
Parsa Fallah - Jr. - C - Oregon State
Max Mackinnon - Jr. - G - Portland
Carlos Stewart Jr. - Sr. - G - Santa Clara
Christoph Tilly - Jr. - C -Santa Clara
Lamar Washington - Jr. - G - Pacific
2024-25 All-WCC Men’s Basketball Freshman Team
Tony Duckett - G - San Diego
Mikey Lewis - G - Saint Mary's
Austin Rapp - F -Portland
Tyrone Riley IV - G - San Francisco
Tomas Thrastarson - G - Washington State
2024-25 WCC Men’s Basketball Honorable Mention Selections
Luke Barrett, Saint Mary's
Nate Calmese, Washington State
Nate Kingz, Oregon State
Jevon Porter, LMU
Caleb Stone-Carrawell, LMU
Stefan Todorovic, Pepperdine
Lejuan Watts, Washington State